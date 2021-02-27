Weinerski 2021
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts Weinerski 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27. Activities include cross-country skiing or snowshoeing the 3 miles of groomed trails. Weiner kits include a local hot dog or brat, bun, condiments and roasting stick for $5. Mulled wine and s’mores are $5 each.
The facility’s tasting room and outdoor fire pits are open to the public, with limited capacity indoors. Social distancing is followed.
Craft Brew Cruise
GAYLORD — The Craft Brew Cruise occurs from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 13 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy a winter walk from the River Cabin to the Beaver Dam, where a bonfire awaits. Four beer stations and light appetizers are available. Tickets are $35. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Food drive continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Williams Chevrolet hosts a food drive through the end of February. People can drop off nonperishable items and enter to win a free leaf blower donated by Ferguson’s Lawn Equipment. The collection supports the Salvation Army.
Call for photos
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes seeks photos of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Pictures will be considered for a new book celebrating the park’s 50th anniversary. Photographers receive an invitation to the book release, when gatherings are allowed. Submissions are due March 1. More information: friendsbook2021@gmail.com.
Gardener presentationTRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in a virtual format. The public is invited to Nathan Wright’s presentation on plants Native Americans used. A $5 donation is requested. Register at mganm.org by March 1.
Tree benefit race
LANSING — Michigan DNR hosts the Run for the Trees/ Happy Little Virtual 5K April 22-30. Pick an outdoor location to walk, run or hike. Entry is $34 per person and includes a T-shirt. All proceeds support tree-planting and preservation in state parks.
Share the experience using #RunForTheTrees, #BobRoss, #HappyLittle5K and #MiStateParks. Registration is due March 1. Questions: CossM@michigan.gov.
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer hosts another Simply Give program. Each $10 Simply Give donation card helps local families facing food insecurity. The Northwest Food Coalition benefits from cards purchased at the Traverse City store. Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry benefits from purchases at the Acme store. Meijer plans to add $20 to each card purchased March 13 and April 3. The program runs through April 10.
Bake sale results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan collected $8,156 during its November 2020 bake sale. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation matched this amount, resulting in a total of $16,312 for the local nonprofit. Funds help provide mentors for children.
County donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger recently gave a $86,986 check to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and a $172,000 check to Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. The agency aims to prevent food insecurity by increasing the number of home-bound seniors participating in Meals on Wheels. The foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund supports other area organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.