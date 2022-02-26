Masonic Lodge meal
BELLAIRE — Dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Bellaire Masonic Lodge. Menu: vegetables, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, beverages and dessert.
Dine in or takeout for $10. Proceeds fund scholarships and community activities. More details: 231-377-7156.
Pizza Pizzazz
PETOSKEY — Pizza Pizzazz returns Feb. 28. Restaurants and businesses plan to donate $1 from each pizza sold to the Petoskey Education Foundation.
Participants: BC Pizza, Corner Grocer, Duffy’s Garage and Grille, Jet’s Pizza, Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, Palette Bistro, Northern Lights Recreation in Harbor Springs, Mighty Fine Pizza and Piper’s Mighty Good Pizza in Harbor Springs.
People may also send a check to the PEF at 1130 Howard St. in Petoskey, MI 49770. petoskeyschools.org
Euchre Night
BELLAIRE — Hello Vino hosts Euchre Night from 6-10 p.m. March 1. Play for $5 and enjoy happy hour specials.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Afternoon Tea is served from 1-2:30 p.m. March 2 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy savory bites, scones, treats and pots of Earl Grey tea. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Play reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts a reading of “Everybody” by Branden Jacob Jenkins at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. Admission is by donation. Tickets: Parallel45.org.
Indian cooking
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts the Vegan Indian Cuisine cooking class at 6 p.m. March 3 via Zoom. Dishes include spicy braised cabbage and potatoes and sweet potato tamarind curry. Cost is $10 via Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Vocalist in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Vocalist Alicia Olatuja performs at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at City Opera House. She presents her second album, “Intuition: From the Minds of Women.” Student tickets are $15; others start at $30. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Outdoor event
TRAVERSE CITY — Suds and Snow returns from 1-6 p.m. March 5. Activities include live music as well as food and beverage vendors. This year’s theme is “’80s Ski Bum.”
General admission is $40 until March 4 via Eventbrite.com. Tickets include two drink tokens. Additional tokens are $3 each at the event. Some of the proceeds support local charities.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry. Northwest Food Coalition benefits from this program through April 2. The grocery store plans to double match purchased cards on March 5 and March 26.
Pairing dinner
CEDAR — The next pairing dinner is served March 5 at Bel Lago Vineyards. Food from Nittolo’s is paired with wines from the vineyard. Reservations: 231-228-4800; info@bellago.com.
Humane society event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Totus Porcus Fundraiser for the Cherryland Humane Society goes through March 31. Mari Vineyards plans to donate $1 from every glass and $2 from every bottle of Totus Porcus wine sales to the humane society. The winery also aims to match these donations, up to $1,000.
Scholarships available
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship until March 31.
The award is for two graduating seniors residing in Green Lake Township or who attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year.
School guidance counselors can provide the application. Send the forms to the chamber at P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
