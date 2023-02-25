Community meal
ELK RAPIDS — A free dinner is served from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at First Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.
Instant Pot class
TRAVERSE CITY — Scott Morey leads an Instant Pot class at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn recipes and enjoy samples. Contact: 231-932-8502.
Movie and potluck
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts Off the Wall Movie Night at 7 p.m. March 2 at Helena Township Community Center.
Come at 6 p.m. for dinner. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck or for movie details.
Jazz performance
TRAVERSE CITY — The Alluvion opens with an evening of jazz music at 7 p.m. March 2 at the Commongrounds building.
Performers include local musician Jeff Haas, Central Michigan University Jazz Professor Rob Smith and the NMC Jazz Big Band. Chateau Chantal offers wine and Edson Farms provides a dinner buffet.
Admission is $20 at the door. Seating is limited. Parking is available across Eighth Street at The BOX or at the Governmental Center.
Maple sugaring event
MAPLE CITY — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore hosts its first maple sugaring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4-5 at the Dechow and Olsen farms in Port Oneida Rural Historic District.
The event is free with a park pass and includes a guided hike, visit to a sugar shack, sap boiling demonstration, kids’ activities and maple syrup sampling. The national lakeshore partners with Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear for this event.
Art is Sweet event
BELLAIRE — Sample baked goods during Art is Sweet from 2-5 p.m. March 4 at participating businesses.
Tickets are $10 at businesses in downtown Bellaire.
Snowshoeing sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Snowshoe, Wine and Brew begins at 11 a.m. March 5 at Jolly Pumpkin. The TC Brew Bus transports guests to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery. Follow a snowshoe trail across Old Mission Peninsula to Bowers Harbor Vineyards and back to Jolly Pumpkin.
Tickets are $32 per person and include an alcoholic beverage at each winery. Rentals are limited and cost $15 per pair.
Sign up at tcbrewbus.com/events.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support events in March.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays starting March 6. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Exercise during SPIRIT Club at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Gaming Social Group gathers at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and the cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Peer Advocacy Group gathers at 1 p.m. March 30. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Store donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Save A Lot, 1115 S. Garfield Ave., recently donated more than 13,500 bags of food to the Father Fred Foundation through its “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program.
From November to December 2022, customers could purchase pre-assembled bags of food for the local organization. Traverse City customers purchase and donated more than $81,000 worth of food for area families. Each bag included canned beans, meats, stuffing mix, pasta and other pantry items.
Additionally, Save A Lot will donate $1 from each bag sold, bringing the total to more than $94,500 worth of food and donations to the Father Fred Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.