Weekend Dinners
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms provides its Weekend Dinners for pickup at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. The first Saturday features French onion soup or chili, corn bread squash salad and a chocolate brownie. The second dinner is barley soup, kielbasa or cabbage rolls and a Polish cream cake. Meals are $80. Reservations: 231-944-1258.
Sunday dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can pick up a Sunday meal starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 from the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: shrimp alfredo pasta, garlic toast, salad and dessert. Cost is $10.
Pantry safety events
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension hosts the Pantry Food Safety training from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 22 via the Zoom application. Topics include hand washing, sanitization, receiving food and legal issues. Participants receive a training certificate after completing the course. Other sessions: 2-5 p.m. March 2 or April 19, 9 a.m. to noon March 16 or April 27. Registration: jorda136@msu.edu or fifield@msu.edu.
Preservation series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension offers the Home Food Preservation Webinar Series this winter. Learn about the science behind preservation methods and myths. Some events are free; others are $5. Register at extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars.
Class schedule:
- “Reduced Sodium and No Salt Added Foods” at 7 p.m. Feb. 22
- “Charcuterie Accompaniments” at 1 p.m. Feb. 23
- “Reduced Sugar and No Sugar Added Foods” at 1 p.m. March 2
Donations needed
ELK RAPIDS — First Presbyterian Church seeks donations to help fill backpacks for children. The Backpack Program provides weekend food for students who usually eat breakfast and lunch at Elk Rapids Schools. People can mail checks to the church at 404 Spruce St. in Elk Rapids, MI 49629.
Food Security Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition presents the virtual Food Security Summit this winter. Community members are invited to attend the free, six-part series. Rotary Charities helped fund the event with a grant. Registration is open through the Michigan State University Extension website. Questions: 231-342-9595; berkeyj@msu.edu. Each session runs from 10-11:30 a.m. Upcoming dates and topics:
- Feb. 23 — Value-driven solutions
- March 9 — Food security
Cooking classes for 2
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers culinary classes from February through May at Oleson Center. Couples must wear masks to each class. Cost is $149 for two participants. Scheduled classes:
- Feb. 24 — “Tuscan Countryside”
- March 18 — “Crepes Francaises Authentiques”
- April 14 — “Floribbean Cuisine”
- May 5 — “Paris in Springtime”
Kids’ cooking session
TRAVERSE CITY — Children ages 8 and younger are invited to “Cooks + Books with Sticky Fingers Cooking” at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Hear the story “I Really Want the Cake” and learn to make Cocoa Loco Berry Buckle Cake, Berry Delicious Soft Serve and Cocoa Caliente. Dry goods are available starting Feb. 22 at Traverse Area District Library. Registration: 231-932-8500.
Schools nab donation
WASHINGTON D.C. — No Kid Hungry recently donated to several Michigan schools, including Leland Public School, Mancelona Public Schools and Manistee Area Public Schools. The campaign contributed almost $509,000 in grants to support 17 school meal programs.
These grants were made in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education.
