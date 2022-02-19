Snowshoe dining
BOYNE FALLS — The Summit-to-Stein Snowshoe Supper begins at 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 12 at Boyne Mountain.
This event includes a guided snowshoe hike, bonfire, hot cocoa and a prime rib and shrimp buffet dinner.
Admission is $95 per person. boynemountain.com
Sleigh ride
SUTTONS BAY — Sleigh rides begin at noon Feb. 20 at Black Star Farms. Enjoy a ride through the winery estate and a beverage. Prices: $27 for the ride and hot cocoa or $37 for the ride and an adult drink. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Vines and Wines
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers the Snowshoes, Vines and Wines event Feb. 20. Snowshoe rentals are available from noon to 4 p.m.
This includes wine and mulled cider by the glass with chili or soup from Hearth and Vine Café.
Sledding event
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to the “Sled n’ Sip- Disney Edition” from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 20 at Twin Lakes Park. Hot cocoa, board games and Disney music are available in Gilbert Lodge.
Beer, film series
FRANKFORT — The Dark and Stormcloudy Film and Beer Series continues at 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Garden Theater. View the film “Bingo: The King of the Mornings.” Tickets are $10 per person and include a beer pairing from Stormcloud Brewing Company. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Beaver Dam Olympics
GAYLORD — The Beaver Dam Olympics goes from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 20 at Otsego Resort. Relays include cornhole, basketball, beer pong and plank skis.
Entry is $100 per four-person team. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Sunday jazz brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazz (late) Brunch features the Bill Sears Quartet with Bob James at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Grand Traverse Circuit.
Chateau Chantal provides wine; The Good Bowl serves food. A $20 donation is suggested. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks.
Winter salads class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts a cooking class at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 via Zoom. Chef Loghan Call presents on locally-sourced salad ingredients and offers salad dressing ideas.
Cost is $10. Register on Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Brewers meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Homebrewers Guild meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bonobo Winery. The public is welcome. More details at nmhomebrewers.org.
Making maple syrup
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake leads “The Science of Making Maple Syrup” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 24 via livestream and March 3 at GRNA. Learn about tree identification, necessary equipment and small-scale maple syrup making. Cost is $69 via NMC Lifelong and Professional Learning. nmc.augusoft.net
Winter farm market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Bee Well Mead and Cider and Terrain Restaurant. Produce, eggs, honey, meats, local crafts and more are available.
Pet fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Suttons Bay residents Logan Maleski and James Motlow collect supplies for AC PAW through the second week of March.
People can bring dog and cat food to Samaritans’ Closet in Lake Leelanau or Suttons Bay Congregational Church. Donations are also accepted at acpaw.org/index.html
