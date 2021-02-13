VFW hosts fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A dinner fundraiser goes from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the VFW off Veterans Drive.
Menu: Italian meatballs and spaghetti, salad, garlic toast and dessert.
Cost is $10, with proceeds supporting Reining Liberty Ranch.
Virtual dinner
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts a virtual Valentine’s Day dinner theater at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 2 p.m. Feb. 14.
Performers present the one-act comedy “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine.”
Tickets are $20 per device.
Purchase at showtix4u.com/event-details/45787. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Cooking for Crowds
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension staff hosts Cooking for Crowds from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 or March 22.
This Zoom class includes information about food safety, storage, preparation and more.
Cost is $15 and includes a food safety manual. Registration: treiber@msu.edu.
Virtual symposium
LANSING — The Quiet Water Society hosts the Quiet Adventure Virtual Symposium Feb. 16, 18, 23, 25 and 27.
Paddle Antrim Executive Director Deana Jerdee will be recognized with the Verlen Kruger Award for her work to promote the Chain of Lakes Water Trail and paddle sports in northern Michigan.
Her presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Register at quietwatersociety.org.
Questions: EventManager@quietwatersociety.org.
Seed exchange open
BENZONIA — The Grow Benzie Seed Guild accepts seed requests through Feb. 21.
The in-person exchange is canceled, but community members can ask for multiple kits of different seeds or individual items at http://bit.ly/GBSeedSwap2021.
Curbside pickup and delivery are available. Questions: SeedGuild@GrowBenzie.org; 231-882-9510.
Farm market registration
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Farmers Market accepts registration for this summer’s events, set Fridays from June 11 through Oct. 8.
Vendors may sell farm grown or locally grown food items; crafts are not allowed.
Cost is $20 per space. Reservations and payment are due by May 21.
Meal applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Grant applications are accepted for the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms incentive, which funds up to 10 cents per meal to purchase state-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
School districts, residential childcare facilities and childcare centers are eligible to apply.
Grants are awarded by the Michigan Department of Education. tencentsmichigan.org
Rotating brews coming
ELK RAPIDS — Arcadia Brewing Co. plans to release two rotating beverages this year.
Whitsun is available through summer. The wheat ale is brewed with coriander, orange peel and honey.
In September, Sippelicious Wheat Ale replaces Whitsun. Porter Rico, a coconut brew, is available through April.
This year will also see the release of Loch Down Scotch Ale (April); Hopmouth, a double IPA (summer); and Jaw-Jacker, a pumpkin spice variety (mid-September).
