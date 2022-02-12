Mixer party
TRAVERSE CITY — Audacia Elixirs hosts an inaugural Elixir Mixer Dance Party at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. Tickets are $25 and include DJ music, light bites and one cocktail. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. audaciaelixirs.com
Lions Club award
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Lions Club recently awarded the Chevron Award to members Linda and Denny Gocha for their 10 years of service. Past district governor Rod Leathers presented the award.
Soup and Snow event
CEDAR — The Soup and Snow event goes from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at French Valley Vineyard this winter. Guests may cross-country ski or snowshoe the 2.5 miles of groomed trail and then enjoy soup for $5.
Pairing Dinner
CEDAR — The Valentine Pairing Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Bel Lago Vineyards.
The three-course meal is prepared by chefs from The Good Bowl. Wine pairings come from Bel Lago. Meals are $70 per person. Reservations: 231-228-4800; info@bellago.com.
Valentine’s Dinner
WILLIAMSBURG — A Valentine’s Dinner is served at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Alley Cat’s at Townline Ciderworks. Menu includes gorgonzola, fig and bacon stuffed pork tenderloin, potatoes gratin and chocolate fondue.
Cost is $75 per couple. Reservations: 231-883-5745.
Wine dinner
SUTTONS BAY — The Cooks’ House serves a wine dinner from 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Enjoy five courses with Mawby sparkling wines. Cost is $95 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-946-8700.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Afternoon Tea is served from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. This includes savory snacks, homemade scones and sweets alongside Earl Grey tea.
Admission is $30 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Library meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Helena Township Community Center. Join at 9:30 a.m. for snacks and coffee.
Tot Time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers Tot Time at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 and 24. Kids ages 2-4 may participate in these interactive play events.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 invites all alumni to lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Elks Lodge.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members. The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Food for kids
ELK RAPIDS — Community members may help fill backpacks for children by donating items to First Presbyterian Church. Drop off peanut butter jars, canned ravioli and/or canned pasta with sauce. People can also mail checks to the church at 404 Spruce St. in Elk Rapids, MI 49629.
Tamale special
CEDAR — French Valley Vineyard offers the Tamale and Live Music special from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays this winter. Enjoy two tamales from Spanglish, unlimited chips and salsa and a glass of wine or cider for $12. Contact: 231-228-4800.
Thursdays at Ciccone
SUTTONS BAY — Ciccone Vineyard and Winery hosts SnowGood Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Guests may enjoy an open microphone session, cards and board games as well as snack and drink specials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.