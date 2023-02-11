‘Share the Sweet’ program
ACME — Aerie Restaurant & Lounge donates $1 from every dessert to a local nonprofit through its “Share the Sweet” program. The restaurant supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan in February, March and April.
Snowshoeing sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Snowshoe, Wine and Brew continues at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Jolly Pumpkin. The TC Brew Bus transports guests to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery. Follow a snowshoe trail across Old Mission Peninsula to Bowers Harbor Vineyards and back to Jolly Pumpkin.
Tickets are $32 per person and include an alcoholic beverage at each winery. Rentals are limited and cost $15 per pair.
Tours continue Sundays through March 5. Sign up at tcbrewbus.com/events.
Winery event
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyard hosts a Galentine's Day event from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Tickets are $25 and include two drinks, sweets and a bag to take home. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3WJJfJX.
Cooking workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Be Healthy, Be Active Cooking Workshop goes from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
This class is funded by the Allen Foundation. Space is limited. Signup by calling 231-276-6767.
Volunteer event
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a Volunteer Winter Social from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Filling Station. Meet volunteers and TART Trails Outreach Coordinator Jonny Tornga. A cash bar is available.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshops this spring.
The virtual sessions are open to Michiganders with diabetes and their loved ones. Topics include decreasing stress, communicating with health providers, controlling symptoms and more.
Upcoming events:
- Mondays from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 to March 20 with Feb. 6 informational session
- Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22 to March 25 with Feb. 15 informational
- Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. March 21 to April 25 with March 14 informational
To register, visit http://classes.beaumont.org or www.nkfm.org/diabetesPATH or call 800-633-7377.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Foundation gala
TRAVERSE CITY — The Festival Foundation Gala is on from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at City Opera House.
The night includes bites from the Boathouse, a craft cocktail, auction and entertainment by the Broom Closet Boys. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple at thefestivalfoundation.org.
Progressive tastings
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby resumes its Elevate Elm Valley this winter. Two to six guests can enjoy a wine and food pairing at Mawby and finish with two pairings at bigLITTLE.
The menu includes bagel and lox, chicken liver pate and a salted maple caramel apple tart.
Cost is $49 per person. Reserve a spot through exploretock.com/mawby.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs.
Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
