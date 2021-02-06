Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts its Winter Wine Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Walk or snowshoe from the River Cabin to a beaver dam. Wine tasting stations and some food are available along the hike. Events also take place Feb. 20 and March 6. Cost is $35. Registration: 989-732-5181.
Dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Cherryland Post 2780 offers Sunday dinner to go starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 7. Menu: meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert.
Food safety for kids
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension educators offer the “Safe Food = Healthy Kids” online training from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 10 or 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22. Discussion topics include cleaning, cooking, storing food and more. Register through events.anr.msu.edu. Questions: lmessing@msu.edu.
Food safety webinars
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension staff presents free food safety webinars this winter. The series continues at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 with tips for using a vacuum sealer. Sessions occur Mondays via the Zoom application. Register through events.anr.msu.edu. Questions: mcgarryj@msu.edu.
Upcoming sessions:
- Feb. 15 — Cooling comfort food safely
- Feb. 22 — Freezer meal prep
- March 1 — Using frozen fruit
- March 15 — Kitchen knife skills
- March 22 — Spring cleaning the kitchen
- March 29 — Social media and food safety
YMCA fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts a fundraiser through Feb. 9 for the Child Development Center. Little Caesars pizza kits, cookies and bread are available at tinyurl.com/gy0krx9i. Kits are shipped to customers.
Healthy food session
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition continues its virtual Food Security Summit from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. The free event focuses on why healthy food matters and types of healthy food assistance in the community. Discussion also covers how access to healthy food is impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Register at northwestmifoodcoalition.org.
Wine and morsels
LAKE LEELANAU — Amoritas Vineyards hosts the Valentine’s Day Celebration Feb. 11-14. Pairings cost $18 and include either a red wine flight with a savory item or sweet wines with cakes. Morsels in Traverse City provides the bite-sized food items. Heated outdoor seating is available, but space is limited. The winery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Reservations: 231-994-2300.
Dairy-free cooking class scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers a dairy-free cooking class with Elizabeth Kebler at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Learn how to use dairy alternatives for macaroni and cheese and chocolate-dipped peanut butter cookies. Cost is $10. Registration: oryana.coop.
Chilly Chili Cook-Off
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids presents the Chilly Chili Cook-Off from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 on River Street. Tickets are $5 at the Town Club, Nifty Things, Cellar 152 and My Michigan Roots.
Valentine’s Day dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Sugar2Salt offers a Valentine’s Day meal for pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. The dinner for two includes an appetizer, entree, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is $80. Heating and serving instructions are included. Call 231-492-4616 to order.
