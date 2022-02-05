Sip and Chip Workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sip and Chip Workshop begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rove Estate Vineyard and Winery. This wine and food pairing event features a variety of chips from Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.
Tickets are $25. Register at exploretock.com/roveestate/event/318665/sip-chip-workshop.
Call for cooks
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce invites people to sign up for the Glen Lake Chili Cook-off by Feb. 7. The event goes from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Boonedocks.
Email Boonedocksga@gmail.com to enter.
Lunar New Year event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl hosts the Passport Vietnam: Tet! Lunar New Year Celebration at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Enjoy four dishes, dessert and champagne for $90. Purchase tickets at goodbowleatery.com/store/events. Questions: 231-252-2662; Corinne@goodbowleatery.com.
Sweets for Sweeties program
LAKE LEELANAU — The Sweets for Sweeties event runs Feb. 10-13 and 17-20 at Amoritas Vineyards.
Mini cakes, cookies or chocolates from Hannah’s are paired with white or red wine flights. Cost is $20 per flight. Reservations are recommended. The tasting room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Contact: 231-994-2300.
Herbal tonic class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts a cooking class at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. Learn to make fire cider, a herbal tonic.Cost is $10. Register at oryana.coop.
Valentine’s dinner specials
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern offers Valentine’s Day dinner and cocktail specials from Feb. 11-14 at the Delamar.
Make reservations through OpenTable or call 231-421-2150.
Snowshoe lunch
GAYLORD — The Spud-tacular Snowshoe Lunch goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26 at Treetops Resort.
The menu features hot chocolate, potato chips and grilled cheese sandwiches and a gnocchi and cheese dish.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and older, $25 for ages 4-12. Rent snowshoes for $5.
Opera house gala
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House presents its sixth annual Broadway on Front Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. The theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together.”
The evening includes Broadway entertainment, food and drinks and a live auction. Guests must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards and photo ID at the door. Face masks are required unless eating or drinking. General admission balcony seats are $50 per adult and include two drinks. Student tickets are $15. Tables are sold out.
Proceeds support youth arts education programs like Take It From the Top. Box office: 231-941-8082.
ACTS nabs donation
WILLIAMSBURG — Save-A-Lot recently donated 2,837 bags of food to Acme Christian Thrift Store as part of the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program.
Customers contributed to the program by purchasing prepackaged bags of food at the Traverse City store in November. The store donated an additional dollar for each bag, gifting a total of $16,994 to ACTS.
Grant backs students
CADILLAC — Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, a program of Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest, received a $500 grant from Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee.
The award will help supplement breakfasts and lunches by providing healthy snacks for students at Cadillac Innovation High School. About 130 students will be able to access snacks.
