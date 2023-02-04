Brunch and music
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazz (late) Brunch starts at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Grand Traverse Circuit.
Music is provided by the Jeff Haas Trio and Laurie Sears. Chateau Chantal wine and Edson Farms food are served. A $20 donation is suggested.
Managing diabetes
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension presents a Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshop Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 7 through March 14.
The free online course includes information on physical activity, meal planning and more for Michiganders with diabetes and their caregivers. Sign up by Feb. 6 at https://tinyurl.com/yfumh3fk.
Book discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and talk about “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Trivia night
ELK RAPIDS — Norte Trivia Night begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. Teams of two to six can play bike-themed trivia. Admission is $5 per person, with funds going to Norte’s youth bike programs. The brewery also donates $1 from each pint sold during the event.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County officials offer free radon screening kits in exchange for nonperishable food items for Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan. This is part of the annual “Give a Can, Get a Kit” program.
Residents are encouraged to test their homes for radon, an odorless gas that can can lung cancer. Food donations are accepted through Feb. 10 at the Grand Traverse County Health Department Environmental Health Division.
Tasting events
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts Taste the Passion from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at area wineries. Attendees receive a wine and food pairing from participating venues. Admission is $45 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Ice festival
ALPENA — Alpena Ice Fest is on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Mich-e-ke-wis Park. Enjoy ice sculptures, demonstrations, kids’ crafts and snow-related activities.
Fire and Ice Downtown Alpena goes from 5-9 p.m. The evening features live music, themed cocktails at bars and restaurants, scavenger hunt and more.
Frostbite Trail open
CHARLEVOIX — A food and drink tasting goes from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 11 along the Frostbite Trail from Charlevoix to Elk Rapids.
Cost is $10 at Lost Cellars, Bier’s Ironwood Brewery, Cellar 1914, Torch Lake Cellars, Waterfire Vineyards, Short’s Brewing Co., BOS Wine and Townline Ciderworks.
Winter activity
CEDAR — Bel Lago hosts the Ski Sip and Soup event from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 11. Cross-country ski through the vineyard. Soup and refreshments are provided at the farmhouse. Tickets are $40 at bellagowine.com/events/ski-sip-soup.
Dance fundraiser
LELAND — The Sweetheart Dance and Fundraiser goes from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Old Art Building. 5Loaves2Fish volunteers offer pizza for a donation, and the Fabulous Horndogs provide music.
Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Proceeds go to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.
Craft workshop
PETOSKEY — Create a mandala-themed wine stopper at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at The Katydid.
Tickets are $35 at grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-758-1030.
Freezer donated
GAYLORD — The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) Gaylord Chapter recently purchased a new freezer for the Star Township food pantry in Alba. The pantry serves weekly community meals at the fire hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.