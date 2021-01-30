Meals to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Sugar2Salt provides curbside meals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Contact: 231-492-4616.
Food collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA serves as a drop-off site for the Father Fred Foundation’s Frostbite Food Drive from Jan. 30 through Feb. 7. People may bring non-perishable food items for families in need.
Outdoor meal
BELLAIRE — The Pelican’s Nest hosts Bonfire and BBQ from 3-8 p.m. Jan. 30. Mask-wearing guests may enjoy cornhole games and drink specials. Small food plates are $15.95 and large are $19.95. Contact: 231-533-9000.
Valentine’s Day giving
PETOSKEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan launches the “Bouquets for Bigs” to support the organization’s work in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Purchase a half dozen or dozen of long-stemmed red roses with a greeting card. Orders over $100 are deliverable in the Charlevoix, Petoskey and Harbor Springs area. Order by 3 p.m. Feb. 2; curbside pickup is Feb. 12. Bigsupnorth.com/roses
Outdoor dinner
BELLAIRE — Terrain Restaurant serves its second Snowpant Dining meal from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hello Vino. The menu features pigs in a blanket or corn soup, roasted chicken lasagna or sausage-stuffed pork belly and goat cheese tart or goat cheesecake. Reservations: 231-350-7138.
Baby pantry applicationsTRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Baby Pantry accepts preorders for its Feb. 11 curbside distribution. Diapers, baby food, formula, clothing and other items are freely available. Families must reside in Grand Traverse County and have a child younger than 4. Order starting Feb. 4. Contact: gtbabypantry@gmail.com; 231-252-6064.
Chocolate tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate Co-owner Jody Hayden presents a virtual tasting from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Learn about chocolate production and sourcing. Participants can pick up a tasting kit at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Tickets are $25 for garden members and $35 for others. Purchase via Eventbrite.com.
Beverage released
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. plans to release a new seasonal beverage called “Orange Cranilla Kombucha.” The fermented tea is brewed with seasonal fruits like oranges and tart cranberries and an organic vanilla. Find the bottles in stores throughout Michigan this winter.
Coalition donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition recently received a donation from the Herrington-Fitch Foundation to support the Farm To Neighbor program. The foundation’s Leslie Lee gave $100,000 toward the purchase of healthy food that supports local farmers and stocks area pantries. Pantry listings are available at northwestmifoodcoalition.org.
Meal grants awarded
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Education recently chose 138 grantees for its 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms in 2020-21. Northern Michigan recipients include Benzie County Central Schools, East Jordan Public Schools, Elk Rapids Schools, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Glen Lake Community Schools, Kingsley Area Schools, Leland Public School District, Manistee Area Public Schools, Northport Public School District, St. Francis High School/ Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, Suttons Bay Public Schools, Traverse City Area Public Schools and Leelanau Children’s Center.
The fiscal year 2021 state budget increased funding to $2 million, allowing the program to include early childhood education centers. The program matches funding up to 10 cents per meal to purchase and serve Michigan-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
