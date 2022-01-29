Winter market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market takes place Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bee Well and Terrain. Items include honey, meats, maple syrup, baked goods and local crafts.
Winter food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation hosts its annual Frostbite Food Drive from Jan. 29 through Feb. 6. Community members may contribute canned tuna, soups, dried beans, rice, pasta sauces, oatmeal and other nonperishable items. Monetary donations are also accepted. Drop-off locations: Tom’s Food Markets (14th Street, East Bay, West Bay and Interlochen stores) and Oleson’s Food Stores (Three Mile and Long Lake).
Fundraiser delayed
INTERLOCHEN — The Souper Saturday Fundraiser is postponed until spring. The event was originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk begins at noon Jan. 29 at Otsego Resort. Walk along cross-country trails from the River Cabin to the beaver dam. Enjoy a bonfire and three wine-tasting stations with food. Other dates: Feb. 12 and 26. Admission is $38 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Masonic Lodge meal
BELLAIRE — Dine in or takeout from 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Masonic Lodge. The meal includes veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert. Cost is $10, with proceeds supporting scholarship and community activities. More information: 231-377-7156.
Virtual tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — Fustini’s offers the Southern Hemisphere Virtual Olive Oil Tasting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 via Zoom. These occur every other Tuesday night.
Purchase a tasting kit for $60. Then call the store at 231-944-1145 to sign up for an event. Questions: denise@fustinis.com.
Winter cooking classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Fustini’s offers virtual cooking classes this winter. The class fee is per household. Upcoming courses:
- “Romance Isn’t Gone” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3
- “Soup’s Up” at 6 p.m. Feb. 4
- “Coq au Vin at Home” at 6 p.m. Feb. 5
- “Winter in France” at 6 p.m. Feb. 18
- “Baking for Beginners” at 6 p.m. Feb. 19
- “Pizza Night” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Sign up at fustinis.com. Email denise@fustinis.com for more details or to set up a private class.
Giving program results
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Vineyards recently concluded its 2021 “green Giving” program. The vineyard collected $1 from each bottle and glass of “green” wine sold.
They split $19,000 between three area nonprofits: LIFT Teen Center, Justice For Our Neighbors and The Watershed Center.
The program continues in 2022, with Leelanau Christian Neighbors, For Love Of Water (FLOW) and Women’s Resource Center as the recipients.
Habitat obtains funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Real Estate One recently presented donations to local Habitat for Humanity offices. Funds were collected during the Ladles of Love event in November. Real Estate One obtained $11,000 from lunch sales. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation matched each dollar, creating $22,243.84 in donations.
Total donations to each habitat affiliate:
- $8,070.90 to Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region from Real Estate One Traverse City and Leland
- $6,383.50 to Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County from Real Estate One Beulah
- $3,826 to Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity from Real Estate One Charlevoix and Petoskey
- $1,810 to Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity from Real Estate One Cadillac
Commented
