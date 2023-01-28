Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation’s annual Frostbite Food Drive runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5.
Community members may contribute canned tuna, soups, dried beans, rice, pasta sauces, oatmeal and other nonperishable items. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Drop-off locations: Tom’s Food Markets (14th Street, East Bay, West Bay and Interlochen stores) and Oleson’s Food Stores (Three Mile and Long Lake).
Interested volunteers can contact 231-221-4003 or adean@fatherfred.org.
Winery event
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards hosts a chocolate and cheese event from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29.
The event features the Cheese Lady and Nativo by Thrivu chocolates.
Cost is $25 per person. RSVP is required: 231-498-2753.
Runaway Mule concert
MAPLE CITY — Runaway Mule performs from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Little Traverse Inn.
Admission is free, but donations support the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Community meal
ELK RAPIDS — A free dinner is served from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at First Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.
School open house
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School hosts an event from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1. A spaghetti dinner is served, with donations going to the Plamondon family. Attendees may also tour the campus and participate in a basketball competition.
Contact: 231-256-9636.
Paint and Pour Party at the Blue Pelican
CENTRAL LAKE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention hosts the Paint and Pour Party at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Blue Pelican.
Cost is $35 and includes a glass of wine. Reservations: 231-377-2002 or 248-231-8820.
Dinner and movie at Helena Twp. Hall
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night and Potluck is Feb. 2 at Helena Township Community Center.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. The movie is shown at 7 p.m. Call Alden District Library at 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck or for movie details.
Wine Wine Walk at Otsego Resort
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk goes from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 18 at Otsego Resort.
Snowshoe from the River Cabin to the beaver dam and back, stopping at tasting stations along the route. Tickets are $40 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Weekend dinners at Black Star Farms
SUTTONS BAY — Winter Weekend Dinners start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 18 and 25 at the Inn at Black Star Farms.
The three-course meal is paired with the estate’s wines. Seats are limited at each event. Price is $60. Find the menu and more details at blackstarfarms.com/dinners-inn.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South invites community members to volunteer at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
People are needed to help pack meals and fill coolers for Project Feed the Kids. Questions: projectfeedthekids@yahoo.com.
