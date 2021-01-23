Food Security Summit scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition presents the free virtual Food Security Summit this winter. Rotary Charities helped fund the series with a grant. Register through the MSU Extension website. Questions: 231-342-9595; berkeyj@msu.edu.
Session run from 10-11:30 a.m. Upcoming dates and topics:
- Jan. 26 — Addressing community and individual needs
- Feb. 9 — Accessing healthy food
- Feb. 23 — Value-driven solutions
- March 9 — Food security
Stella for Spokes fundraiser slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella offers the Stella for Spokes fundraiser to benefit the Norte scholarship fund. Chef Myles Anton provides lasagna, greens, bread and tiramisu. Cost is $50 for two adult servings. Order meals by midnight Jan. 27; pickup from 3-8 p.m. Jan. 29-30 or 2-4 p.m. Jan. 31. A virtual toast is set at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Online cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana presents the class “Nourishing Children” at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 through Zoom. Registered Dietitian Heather Campbell discusses nutritional meals and snacks for picky eaters. Learn to make cashew cream and milk, ranch dressing and a smoothie. Cost is $10. Call 231-947-0191 to sign up.
Coffee Chats
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers virtual Coffee Chats starting Jan. 29 with Chris and Julie Doyal’s presentation “Adventures Out West.” Each event features a story and time for questions. Individual chats are $15 or pay $99 for the full series. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Zoom schedule:
- Feb. 5 — Ken Warner, “Who’s Smoking Now and Why It Matters”
- Feb. 12 — Bill Donberg, “Taking Flight in Retirement”
- Feb. 19 — Maggine Quinn, “Living An Active Senior Life”
- Feb. 26 — Patricia Innis, “Michigan Legacy Art Park”
- March 5 — Kama Ross and Maddy Baroli, “A Northern Michigan Tree Project”
- March 12 — Carol Bell, “Root Cause Medicine”
- March 19 — Jeffrey Cobb, “The Lesson of the Lark”
- March 26 — Salah Qutaishat, “COVID-19 Exploited A Divided World”
- April 2 — Stephanie Rustem, “Sailing the Inland Seas”
- April 9 — Chris and Julie Doyal, “Travel Trailers”
- April 16 — Mickey Graham, “Pit Spitters and 20+ Years of Baseball”
- April 23 — James Dake, “The Field Guide to Northwest Michigan”
- April 30 — Constanza Hazelwood, “Tour Grand Traverse Region Water Projects”
Prepared meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Fuel Your Tomorrow chefs prepare meals for area residents. Delivery is available through Grub Hub or DoorDash. Soups, snacks, beverages, Buddha bowls and sandwiches are available for pickup. The FYT cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Order: 231-252-2147.
Winery donation
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparkling Wine donated more than $12,000 to nonprofits in 2020. The Green Giving campaign donated $1 from every bottle and glass of “green” to Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Traverse Bay Advocacy Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. These organizations split $4,226. Ball Drop Bubbly collected $3,648 for the Cherry Festival Foundation. Proceeds from “Vote with Us” bottles supported League of Women Voters.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY City — Park Grill serves the John Cross Fisheries Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The four-course meal includes fried perch taco bites, Great Lakes fish cakes, smoked trout risotto and lemon-blueberry doughnut holes. Dinner is $27.95; add wine pairings for $16.95. More details: 231-347-0101.
Hello Vino updates
BELLAIRE — Hello Vino recently announced new hours this winter: 3-7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. The shop is open for retail sales and takeout of cocktails and a winter charcuterie board. Spiked hot chocolate is also available. Sushi Thursdays feature hand-rolled selections like shrimp tempura, veggie, ahi tuna and a sampler bowl. Order online or call 231-350-7138.
