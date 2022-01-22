Film series slated
FRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing Company and the Garden Theater host the annual Dark and Stormcloudy Film and Beer Series through March.
The event kicks off with “Riders of Justice” (not rated) at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. Jan. 30.
Tickets are $10 per person and include a $5 Stormcloud token. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Cooking classes
INTERLOCHEN — Cooking Matters for Adults goes from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Interlochen Public Library. The free classes continue Wednesdays through March 2.
Participants learn how to eat healthy, cook and grocery shop on a budget. This is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program, which is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Pierogi pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Lost Village Pierogi offers a winter pierogi pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Cherryland Mall.
Potato pancakes, more than 40 varieties of pierogi and other Polish fare are available. Preorders are due by 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at lostvillagepierogi.com. Questions: 313-573-6109.
Volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation seeks volunteers during its Frostbite Food Drive from Jan. 29 through Feb. 6. Community members may work shifts at various locations during the event.
Contact jray@fatherfred.org to participate.
Farm market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts its Indoor Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Mercato. Shop eggs, meats, dairy products, produce, baked goods and more. Events occur weekly through April.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Progressive tastings
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby recently created Elevate Elm Valley, a progressive wine tasting. Two to six guests can enjoy two wine and food pairings at Mawby and finish with dessert at bigLITTLE.
The menu includes cheese and crackers, jerky and mushroom relish with microgreens and pistachio cranberry macaroons.
Cost is $39 per person. Reserve a spot through exploretock.com/mawby.
Wild game dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wild Game Wine Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Boathouse Restaurant.
The menu features a salad, ravioli with confit duck, Lake Michigan walleye, Lakeview Hills bison and cake. Bowers Harbor Vineyards provides the wine pairings.
Cost is $99 per person, with $30 donated to Conservation Resource Alliance.
Reservations: 231-223-4030.
Murder mystery set
LELAND — The inaugural Murder Mystery Weekend is March 11-13 at The Leland Lodge. Friday night features stories of Leelanau County murders and the 1926 hotel fire.
Saturday includes a cocktail hour, five-course dinner and the murder mystery activity. Guests may listen for clues and ask questions to solve the case.
Tables of eight start at $85 per person and include Saturday night’s events. Weekend packages start at $229 per person. Reservations: brian@lelandlodge.com; 231-256-9848, ext. 2.
