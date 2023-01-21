Dinner and music
LAKE LEELANAU — Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents “The Great Gatsby” at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Nittolo’s as part of its Music and Menus series. The TSO provides music alongside the dinner.
Seats are limited. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations are accepted until Jan. 23: 231-947-7120, ext. 5.
Managing high-blood pressure
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the high-blood pressure management workshop Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 through March 14.
Learn to monitor blood pressure, make healthier food choices, create a physical activity plan and more. This Hypertension Self-Management Program is open to all residents in Michigan.
Register at nkfm.org/HBPC, or contact PATHprograms@nkfm.org or 800-482-1455. The Zoom link is provided after signup.
Stories of Change
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities hosts Stories of Change from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 26 at City Opera House.
Discussion highlights local programs involving youth homelessness, food insecurity and health inequities. The event opens with a cash bar and appetizers. Register for free at Eventbrite.com.
Wine festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts the fifth annual Michigan Ice Wine Harvest Festival Jan. 27-28.
The Fire and Ice Wine Pairing Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28. A six-course meal is paired with drinks, including three Chateau Chantal ice wines. Tickets are $199 per person at shop.chateauchantal.com/Reservation-Events.
Several free activities are set Jan. 28. The tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and people may snowshoe or cross-country ski along the Founder’s Trail.
Gala to Give
TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural NMC Gala to Give goes from 7-10 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus.
The event includes live music, mocktails and appetizers. Tickets are $15 for current students and $30 for alumni and guests. Proceeds benefit the NMC College for Kids scholarship fund. Purchase at nmc.edu/gala.
Soup fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — The Souper Saturday Soup Day Fundraiser goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Interlochen Public Library.
Enjoy a soup lunch for $5 per person or $20 per family. Takeout is available. All proceeds go to library programs.
Chili contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off goes from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Grand Traverse Metro Fire Station 11.
Sample chili and vote for a favorite. Hot dogs and chips are available for kids. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit Grand Traverse Emergency Responders Alliance.
Wild game dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wild Game Wine Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Boathouse Restaurant.
The menu features pheasant stew, rabbit terrine, rainbow trout, boar and an oxheart carrot cake. Wine pairings come from Bowers Harbor Vineyard, Bos Wine and Brys Estate.
Cost is $100 per person, with $35 from each dinner going to the Conservation Resource Alliance.
Reservations: 231-223-4030.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South invites community members to volunteer at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
People are needed to help pack meals and fill coolers for Project Feed the Kids. Questions: projectfeedthekids@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.