Soup and Ski
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars presents Soup and Ski Weekends from Jan. 15 through the end of February. Guests may cross-country ski, fat tire bike or hike along the groomed trails and then enjoy a $5 bowl of soup.
Events occur Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Growing sprouts class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts a class on growing sprouts at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 via Zoom. Learn how to grow lentils, sunflower seeds and other sprouts at home.
Cost is $10. Register via Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Library meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy coffee and snack during the meeting.
Tot Time
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library. Sessions feature interactive play for ages 2-4.
Gut health workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Happy Gut Workshop” is set from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Table Health. Learn about how the digestive and immune systems are connected to gut health.
Cost is $60. Sign up at tablehealth.eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-333-1331.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Georgian Wine Dinner is served from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Palette Bistro. Five courses are paired with five wines for $65 per person.
Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Lunch Lecture series
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College hosts the Luncheon Lecture series at noon Fridays in the Library Conference Center.
Attendees must wear face masks. Admission is $15 and includes a lunch buffet. Sign up at ncmclifelonglearning.com/events.
Lecture schedule:
- Jan. 21 — Circuit Court
- Feb. 4 — Brave Hearts Estate
- Feb. 18 — Honeybees
- March 4 — Vietnam War U.S. Air Force jet “Bat 21”
- March 25 — Redistricting maps
- April 1 — Unmanned aerial systems
Literacy program
LUDINGTON — PoWeR! Book Bags recently shared the School Vacation Book Giveaway program with preschool through fifth graders at Ludington schools. Students received three books and a bag of literacy materials to take home.
School programs are supported by Mason County Community Foundation, Ludington Area Schools, Meijer Corporation, ITC, community donors and PoWeR! Book Bags volunteers.
PoWeR! Book Bags also supplied books for the Salvation Army holiday program with assistance from the Nancy Hesting Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County. Additional support came from the David K. Stites Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County for work at the Lakeshore Food Club.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
Northwest Food Coalition benefits from this program through April 2. The grocery store plans to double match purchased cards on March 5 and March 26.
Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
USDA funds meals
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it will provide about $750 million for schools to assist with healthy meals for children.
During the pandemic, the USDA allowed schools to benefit from higher school lunch reimbursement rates. Schools will receive 25 cents more per lunch.
