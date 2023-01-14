History presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society hosts History Hounds on the Big Screen at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Bellaire Public Library.
The topic is “Ambitious Honor: Custer’s Life of Service and Lust for Fame.”
Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads a basketry workshop from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Helena Township Community Center. Events continue on Wednesdays.
Experience is not needed. Pay $5 for materials. More details: 231-331-6583.
‘Implicit Bias Primer’ training
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan offers the “Implicit Bias Primer: Understanding and Addressing Implicit Bias” from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
This training focuses on how implicit bias operates in individuals and organizations as well as tools to manage it. Cost is $30 and includes snacks. Sign up at www.cfsnwmi.org/events/implicit-bias.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Helena Township Community Center. Join at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and snacks. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Kids cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The next Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class begins at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids ages 10-14 can learn to make stir fry.
Space is limited. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Farm market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market goes from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Bee Well Mead and Cider, Short’s Brewing Company’s Southside Event Space and Terrain Restaurant. Items include produce, eggs, honey, meats, local crafts and more.
Music series continues
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars continues its weekly live music series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Andrew Lutes performs.
The Friday night events go through March. Other performances: Elizabeth Landry on Jan. 27, John Richard Paul on Feb. 3 and Jack Senff on Feb. 10. Admission is free.
Winter Brew Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Brew Walk goes from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Otsego Resort. Snowshoe from the River Cabin to the beaver dam and back while sampling beers.
Admission is $40 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Winter event set at GT Commons
TRAVERSE CITY — The Snow Jam and Chili Challenge goes from 2-6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Live music, bonfires, yard games, the chili cook-off and beer and wine are available. Tickets: $25 for ages 21 and older, $15 for ages 12-20 and $5 for ages 11 and younger.
National Cherry Queen program
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts applications for its 2023-24 National Cherry Queen program. Women ages 19-25 may participate in the competition to become a spokesperson for the July 1-8 festival.
Entries are due by May 15. Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
