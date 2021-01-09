Film discussion via YouTube
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts a live online discussion at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via YouTube. People can view “Singing in the Rain” on their own before joining the discussion.
Panelists: Ted Kroll, a film historian; Kevin Maher, of Top10FilmLists.com; and Rita Wessels, Bay Community Theatre programming team member.
Stroke discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts a discussion about stroke and recovery from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Participants may receive the meeting dial-in number and access code by registering at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub. Contact: 231-935-6380.
Cidery opens garden
WILLIAMSBURG — Townline Ciderworks accepts reservations for seats in its “Cidergarden” from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Guests should bring a blanket and check in at the counter upon arrival.
Outside food is welcome, or order from the menu. Picnic table seating is also available.
Contact: 231-883-5330.
Outdoor seating available
BELLAIRE — The Pelican’s Nest at Shanty Creek Resort’s Chief Golf Course continues curbside pickup and offers limited outdoor seating.
Pizza specials are available. The restaurant is open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Reservations: 231-533-9000.
Yurt reservations at Ethanology
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology offers yurt seating for up to six people from one household.
Face masks are required when not seated.
The distillery is open for outdoor cocktail service and retail sales from 1-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Reservations: 231-498-2800.
Brunch menu offered at Pearl’s
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen offers brunch everyday starting at 9 a.m.
Menu options include a quiche, cherry walnut French toast, English muffin sandwich, Florentine omelet, hash wrap and crawfish omelet. Each dish is served with fresh fruit and sweet bread.
Dine outdoors on the patio or order takeout. Reservations: 231-264-0550.
Call for entries for exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center invites artists to submit pieces for the exhibition “Food Is Art/ Art Is Food” until April 15. Visual artists may enter 2D or 3D works.
The show is displayed May 28 through Aug. 19. Cost is $25 for GAAC members, $35 for others.
More information: 231-334-6112.
Sara Hardy winter market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Farmers Market accepts online orders through April. Shop by noon Thursdays and pick up items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Workshop Brewing Company, 221 Garland St.
Vendors include 9 Bean Rows, Loma Farm, Modern Bird, Gallagher Centennial Farm and Boss Mouse Cheese.
The brewery offers brunch during market pickup. sarahardyfarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Index
