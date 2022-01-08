Pantry receives donation
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Lion’s Club recently presented $1,155 to the Care and Share Food Pantry. The money was collected from a live auction during the club’s Christmas party.
Sunday brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jeff Haas Trio and saxophonist Laurie Sears present Sunday Jazz Late Brunch at 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at Grand Traverse Circuit.
A $20 donation is suggested. This includes wine from Chateau Chantal and tacos from Mama Lu’s. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face masks are required.
Monday Mixers
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts Monday Mixers at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Sample three beers with a food pairing and play a game.
Admission is $10 for members, $15 for others.
Voting forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Jan. 12 via Zoom. The discussion covers the Secure MI Vote proposal and redistricting maps.
Register online or contact lwvleelanau@gmail.com.
Book club meets
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members discuss “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Helena Township Community Center.
Enjoy snacks and beverages at this free event. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Nonprofit seeks items
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons seek items for the “Asylum Roadshow” project during the Village at Grand Traverse Commons farmers market.
The nonprofit aims to collect documents, images or other objects from the Traverse City State Hospital. Items will go into a database.
Bring artifacts to the Jan. 15 or Feb. 19 farmers market. Email friendsofthehistoriccommons@gmail.com to sign up.
Snowshoe lunch
GAYLORD — The Spud-tacular Snowshoe Lunch goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 and 29 at Treetops Resort.
The menu features hot chocolate, potato chips and grilled cheese sandwiches and a gnocchi and cheese dish.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and older, $25 for ages 4-12. Rent snowshoes for $5.
Fundraiser market
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan E3 hosts the MLK Day Book Fundraiser and Art Market from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Right Brain Brewery.
Activities include an art market, open mic and more. Food is available by donation.
Proceeds support TCAPS libraries.
Sleigh Ride Dinner
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort offers the Sleigh Ride Dinner Jan. 15, 22 and 29. Events are available at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Dinner includes soup, salad, beef and potatoes and crème brulee. Price is $139 per adult. Contact: 866-348-5249.
Dinner at the inn
SUTTONS BAY — A three-course dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Inn at Black Star Farms.
The meal includes chestnut soup, a choice of bacon-wrapped hanger steak or ginger pistachio chicken and cheesecake.
Cost is $50 per person at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.