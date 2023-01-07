Snowshoeing sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Snowshoe, Wine and Brew returns at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Jolly Pumpkin.
The TC Brew Bus transports guests to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery.
Follow a snowshoe trail across Old Mission Peninsula to Bowers Harbor Vineyards and back to Jolly Pumpkin.
Tickets are $32 per person and include an alcoholic beverage at each winery. Rentals are limited and cost $15 per pair.
Tours continue Sundays through March 5. Sign up at tcbrewbus.com/events.
Jazz brunch at the Circuit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazz (Late) Brunch returns at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Grand Traverse Circuit.
The afternoon features music by the Jeff Haas Trio and Laurie Sears alongside food from Edson Farms and wine from Chateau Chantal.
A $20 donation is suggested.
Cooking workshop at public library
INTERLOCHEN — The Be Healthy, Be Active Cooking Workshop goes from 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Interlochen Public Library.
This month’s theme is “Eating Healthy on a Budget.” Space is limited. This Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life class is funded by the Allen Foundation. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Grow Benzie potluck set for Jan. 10
BENZONIA — The Beekeeping 101 Potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Grow Benzie.
Benzie Bee Guild members talk about bees in northern Michigan and how to start beekeeping. People can bring a dish to share, if desired. A free-will donation is collected.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Book club meets in Helena Township
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club gathers at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Helena Township Community Center.
Enjoy light snacks and beverages while discussing “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Community dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers free pizza from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Community members are invited.
Coffee at the library
ELK RAPIDS — Coffee with the village council starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Elk Rapids District Library. Bring questions and share ideas.
Kids eat free at Dickey’s Barbecue
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids can eat for free daily in January at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Purchase at least a $12 adult meal to get a free kids’ meal through Jan. 31 at the Traverse City restaurant.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs.
Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.