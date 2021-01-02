In-suite dining
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge offers in-suite dining at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa while the dining room is closed. Tower suites can seat up to six guests for a four-course meal. Menu starts at $79. Secure a room for $50. Reservations: 231-534-2818.
Snowshoe walks
TRAVERSE CITY — Jolly Pumpkin hosts the Old Mission Snowshoe Wine and Brew Sundays from Jan. 3 through March 6. TC Brew Bus transports participants to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery. Trek the trail to Bowers Harbor Vineyards and then back to Jolly Pumpkin. Snowshoe rentals available. Masks required on the shuttle and at all locations. Tickets are $28 each and include parking, a mug of spiked hot cider and a glass of wine. tcbrewbus.com/events.
Farm to table tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jacob’s Farm to Table Tour is available for delivery from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 8. Enjoy a charcuterie platter, beer, choice of cocktail and Jacob’s Farm donuts. Package starts at $79. Register through the TC Brew Bus website. Questions: 231-715-1287.
Pierogi pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Lost Village Pierogi offers another pop-up event from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at Meijer, parking lot H. People must preorder pierogis before this drive-through pick up. Additionally, Dutch Oven Bakery offers breads, desserts and savory foods. Order at lostvillagepierogi.com. Questions: 313-573-6109.
Food summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition presents another session of the Food Security Summit from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 via Zoom. Discuss local food assistance sources and hear from representatives in government, food pantries, school nutrition programs and community meal sites. The summit is a collaboration with Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, MSU Extension and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. Register through the Northwest Food Coalition’s website.
Insect webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network hosts a webinar at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 via Zoom. This invasive hemlock woolly adelgid was spotted at Ludington State Park. Learn to identify the insect and how it impacts trees. Registration: HabitatMatters.org.
Italian Wine Dinner
PETOSKEY — Palette Bistro serves an Italian Wine Dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. The five-course meal includes Tuscan sausage potato soup, tagliatelle, ravioli, meatballs and tiramisu. Cost is $60 per person. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte seeks volunteers for “The Great Northern Michigan Shovel Experiment” this winter. The program aims to connect neighbors who can help clear snow from bus stops, public sidewalks and paths in front of homes. Volunteers can pledge to assist and community members can request help online. Contact: 231-883-2404; abby@elgruponorte.org.
Bicycle program
BELLAIRE — John R. Rodger Elementary School seeks donations for the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program. The national initiative includes teacher training and certification, an eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of bicycles, pedal conversion kits, adjustable helmets and five years of support. The northern Michigan school would be the first in the state to implement the program, if funded. Donations are accepted at https://support.allkidsbike.org/john-r-rodger-elementary-school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.