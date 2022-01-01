Matching Monday gift
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army exceeded its $30,000 Red Kettle Matching Monday challenge gift goal, raising $45,912.22. More than $26,000 was collected Dec. 20, Matching Monday.
Creating vision boards
TRAVERSE CITY — Create a 2022 vision board from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Traverse Area District Library or from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 23 via Zoom.
Grab a free kit at the library starting Jan. 3. Masks are required at the in-person event. Register at tadl.org/visionboard.
Call for projects
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s Visual Communications department invites area nonprofits to submit graphic design, art direction and new media projects for consideration as class projects during the spring 2022 semester.
Potential projects may include logos, brochures, ad campaigns, animation or anything related to commercial art, illustration and film or web design.
Nonprofits in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Kalkaska and Wexford counties may submit a description of the organization’s needs by Jan. 3. Questions: 231-995-1334; cschaefer@nmc.edu.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists are invited to submit works to the “Love Language” group show, set to run Feb. 12 through March 14 at Higher Art Gallery. All media are accepted.
Send images to higherartgallery@gmail.com before Jan. 5. The gallery must receive the items by Feb. 3.
Students obtain books
BEAVER ISLAND — PoWeR! Book Bags partnered with Elks Club of Beaver Island to host the School Vacation Literacy Giveaway for students at Beaver Island Community School. All children chose two free books to take home before winter break.
Series finale coming
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author Brad Graft is set to publish “Edge of Armageddon,” the third book in his Brotherhood of the Mamluks series.
Book one of the series is titled “Chains of Nobility,” and book two is “A Lion’s Share.” This historical fiction novel should appear in bookstores in January.
Nonprofit receives donation
SUTTONS BAY — Local nonprofit PoWeR! Book Bags recently obtained a $10,000 gift from ITC, which provides energy grid transmission services in Michigan.
The donation supports the Suttons Bay organization’s work to pack literary-themed bags with books, crayons, bookmarks, writing booklets and a puppet.
Cherryland awards nonprofits
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative recently donated $67,805 to area nonprofits through its Cherryland Cares program.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, TART Trails and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center each obtained $15,700 for their organizations’ needs.
Cherryland Cares is funded through customers rounding up their monthly electric bill.
Literacy giveaway
MANCELONA — Local nonprofit PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway for students at Mancelona Elementary School.
Each student obtained a literacy-themed bag and chose two free books to take home. They also received a writing booklet.
