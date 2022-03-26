TRAVERSE CITY — Several local cooks are showing their support for Ukraine — by way of its cuisine.
Borscht in Ukraine is like marinara in Italy, said Marta Turnbull.
“Every family has their own recipe and they’re all the best,” she said of the soup, which can vary with the season, occasion and available vegetables.
In that same spirit, chefs from Modern Bird, Night Kitchen Pop Up, Good Bowl, Cook’s House, Rad.ish and Bubbies Bagels will each offer their take on the Ukrainian signature dish at “Borscht & Bread 2-A Community Fundraiser for Ukraine.”
Hearty soups will pair with fresh bread from Common Good bakery and Little Fleet cocktails on March 28 event from 5-7 p.m. at the Little Fleet.
The event is 100 percent donation-based, and also features art for purchase.
It’s the sequel to the first “Borscht and Bread” event at Rare Bird in the the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turnbull, an organizer who formerly worked in Ukraine and has close friends there, follows war news closely.
“I felt helpless, especially really early in the war when there was no money and support for them,” said Turnbull.
Inspired by an illustrator friend’s drawings-for-donations, Turnbull used her organizing skills and contacts to bring together a community concerned about the sovereign nation.
“I thought ‘this will bring people together. People are affected by this and want to do something, they’re asking ‘what can I do to help?”
Lost Village Pierogi hosts an Easter Pierogi Drive on March 27 and will donate 10 percent of sales — whether frozen pierogi, potato pancakes, cabbage or kielbasa — to Ukrainian families displaced by the continuing Russian invasion.
The restaurant’s employees also decided to donate all of their tips in March and April, and recently partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to support Ukrainian families who relocated to Poland.
“It’s what we can do within our own sphere of influence,” said Mike Kotz, who owns Lost Village with his wife, Holly.
They want to donate, because not only do they watch the news but also they wanted to honor Mike’s heritage. His mother told stories of her experiences as a Cuban refugee, and they use recipes from his Polish grandmother every day.
They started their business with 30 varieties, but now can make more than 40 pierogi.
“We have vegan, vegetarian, carnivorous,” Mike said of their options. They fill their dumplings with sweet, savory and traditional ingredients. The newest flavor is black truffle Parmesan potato, Mike said.
Holly said their potato cheddar is “always the top seller because it’s the traditional one everyone knows.”
The lobster rangoon (lobster, cream cheese and chives), pork fried rice and chicken pot pie pierogi are other favorites, Mike added.
Pre-orders for the pick-up event are closed, but Holly said they bring extra items for those who did not order online. The pop up runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cherry Land Center Mall at 1144 South Airport. Additionally, people can donate through lostvillagepierogi.com.
