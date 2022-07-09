TRAVERSE CITY — As a child, Chris Hansen remembers visiting the National Cherry Festival and eating Gibby’s hand-cut fries.
“That’s the first thing we did,” Hansen said. “They were next to the tunnel at the zoo, and that’s where we would go to get our fries. I remember growing up that way.”
Now, as co-owner of Traverse City-based Gibby’s Concessions of Northern Michigan, which has been in operation since 1946, she better understands the addictive qualities of her fries.
It’s part of what makes the Cherry Festival and going to a fair so much fun in Traverse City, she said. It’s also one of the indulgences people might allow for themselves if they’re watching their waistlines.
We took a little stroll through the food court of this year’s Cherry Festival to check some of the “must-have” foods.
Gibby’s Hand-Cut Fries
On the busiest days of this year’s festival, Hansen said she sells about 80 cases of potatoes between the two locations of their concession wagons. One is located in the food court at Open Space Park, and the other is located on North Union Street next to the Traverse City Tourism office.
As French fry aficionados know, it’s all about the process that makes them so good.
They begin with Idaho potatoes, which are peeled and hand cut, put into three baths of water to get the starch off, and then put through six frying temperatures in soybean oil, Hansen said.
“It’s hot at the end so they crisp up, and then they go out the window,” Hansen said.
Foodies line up all day to get the fries, which have a golden crisp crunch, but are also tender and fluffy inside. If they sit too long, they get a little soggy, but that hardly happens when you find out you’ve finished the whole bucket.
Hunt’s ketchup, malt vinegar and salt are on a table next to each food truck for people to add as much or as little as they want. Order cheese and chili on them, too. Make sure to ask for extra napkins. Large and small fries are available for $6 and $5, respectively. A refillable bucket will cost $10. The refill is $8.
Steve’s Smokin’ BBQ
You won’t miss the turkey legs if you’re walking around the Cherry Festival. They’re everywhere. Steve’s Smokin’ BBQ is the one responsible for cranking them out at the food court, and they’ve quickly become a staple of the festival foodie experience. They’re a hefty 2 pounds and can feed a family of five. Well, maybe not the whole family. But they’re big.
“Some people think they’re an ostrich leg, but they’re not,” said Logan Randell, whose parents Steve and Lori started the business in 2001.
He said it puts a smile on his face to see people walking around with a big turkey in their hand.
“It’s awesome to hear the compliments,” he said. “It feels good when you hear, ‘These are the best turkey legs I’ve had anywhere.’”
What makes them so good is the special brine and temperature they are smoked in, Randell said. That’s the trick. Sometimes they are overcooked or at the wrong temperature, which makes them tough.
“Ours are tender because we cook them at a higher temperature,” said Randell, who is now a co-owner with his parents.
He gets there at 5 a.m. to start the turkey legs, as well as pork, ribs, brisket and chicken. He uses maple and oak wood when in Michigan. They use pecan wood when in Arizona, where they head later in the year for a multi-week festival.
Try them with an open mind, he said. These are not something you might have at Thanksgiving dinner.
“You need to try our turkey leg,” he said. “It’s certainly a different experience. A lot of people come up and say, ‘Is this actually ham?’ Because it tastes a lot like ham. But no — it’s a turkey leg.”
Originally they sourced their turkey legs out of Texas, but lost that grower when Disney World — also known for its turkey legs, which it has been doing for decades — got an exclusive contract.
He’s noticed the trend in turkey legs really picking up steam the last few years.
“Now it’s something that people go to events looking for,” he said.
His sweet corn is smoked and drenched in butter. The turkey legs, sweet corn and pulled pork are the top sellers. Turkey legs are $15. Pulled pork sandwiches are $12. The sweet corn is $4.
Elephant ears
The elephant ears at the Cherry Festival are heavenly bites of perfectly fried dough, and one of those staples that makes it a complete experience. Cinnamon-sugar is the top seller at the food court in a concession wagon owned by Gibby’s.
They also serve one topped with Bavarian cream.
“It’s like a custard doughnut on top of an elephant ear,” said one of Gibby’s employees. “And it’s fantastic!”
Other toppings to try: Powdered sugar, apple, cherry and chocolate syrup. They range in price from $8-10.
To top it all off: Dessert at the Open Space with Grand Traverse Pie Company where you can get a slice of the Signature Cherry Crumb Pie, a la mode, or the cherry pie flurry that they make on site.
There is one more day to try these treats. It’s time to put the Gibby’s refillable French fry bucket to use.
Learn more about the National Cherry Festival at cherryfestival.org.
