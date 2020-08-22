TRAVERSE CITY — Emita Brady Hill, 84, was not planning to write a book when she vacationed in northern Michigan several years ago.
She said watching a food film during the Traverse City Film Festival changed that.
Wayne State University Press in May published her text “Northern Harvest: Twenty Michigan Women in Food and Farming.” The text highlights women, Brady Hill said, because often their stories are left out.
“I always knew there were interesting women in food here,” said Brady Hill, a New York resident who summers near Long Lake. “Women are always standing back. I know so many women who were the first in their field or position. Women stories have simply got to be told more and unapologetically.”
She said she only asked the women two questions: were you born here or when did you come here, and how did you get interested in food? Then she sat back and listened, recording her subject’s stories in their own words.
“That’s what is precious about it,” she said. “They’re all true and as they chose to tell it, even if they left something out.”
Some of the women she knew and others she met for the first time during the interview, but Brady Hill said she learned something about each of them and their work — whether cherry or tea farming, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) or restaurant cooking.
Though she studied French literature and not cooking, Brady Hill said she appreciates and enjoys food. Her chef daughter Madeleine Vedel, who previously ran a cooking school in France, contributes to her interest.
The book opens with Julia Brabenec, who resides near Northport. She said she and her late husband visited the area in 1948 while on their honeymoon. In 1975 they bought land and later built a home.
The couple worked in their orchard, where they grew apples and peaches, for about 20 years. Brabenec said they sold it when the work became too much, but she continues growing.
“It’s no longer a farm, but I still garden,” she said. “Just enough to keep me busy and having fresh food in the summer.”
Her favorites are potatoes, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and peas as well as some flowers, she said.
The last chapter of the book features Emily Umbarger, director of sustainability at Interlochen Arts Academy. She mainly oversees the R. B. Annis Botanical Lab and Community Garden, which includes a greenhouse, hoop houses, composting site, monarch garden, apiary, orchard, native wetland, outdoor learning pavilion and an area to raise fish.
“This is a magical little place out here,” Umbarger said. “We went from a small parking lot garden to a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School. It’s exciting how quickly we’ve been able to grow.”
Interlochen’s garden area is about 90-percent grant funded, Umbarger said. It began in 2017 with the greenhouse and the rest followed. She called it her “laboratory and my classroom,” as she aims to provide learning opportunities for students.
Umbarger met Brady Hill by accident, as the author wandered into the area while volunteering at Interlochen Public Radio.
“She [Brady Hill] has been a huge proponent and supporter,” Umbarger said. “She’s become a mentor and inspiration for me.”
“Northern Harvest: Twenty Michigan Women in Food and Farming” is available in paperback for $24.99 from Horizon Books and Brilliant Books.
Brady Hill also maintains a blog at https://vernalruminations.blogspot.com. She provides updates on the women and how their work is impacted by COVID-19.
“I always knew there were interesting women in food here. Women are always standing back. I know so many women who were the first in their field or position. Women stories have simply got to be told more and unapologetically.” Brady Hill, a New York resident who summers near Long Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.