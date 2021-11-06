TRAVERSE CITY — Pancakes call out to creative chefs.
Their versatility and pairing potential is celebrated at the annual Flapjacks and Flannel Festival from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Jacob’s Farm.
Chef Eric Daily creates the savory while Jordan Willie makes sweet pancakes.
Daily said he came up with all the menu items. His savory pancake varieties are bacon and jalapeno, Tex-Mex — made with black beans, corn and red onion — and his favorite chicken and apple sausage.
“The Tex-Mex is a new one,” Daily said. “It almost turns into a vegetarian taco-type meal. I think it’s going to be popular.”
The sweet flapjacks are mixed berry, cinnamon candied walnut and red velvet.
Daily said the red velvet is “almost like a cake batter pancake batter” that is topped with homemade buttercream frosting.
They will serve a traditional pancake alongside these different flavors, Daily said.
Kids can nosh on silver dollar-sized pancakes, and guests can look for a few griddle-sized cakes, roughly 3 feet by 3 feet. The syrup comes from BLiS, a food distributor based in Grand Rapids.
“We’ll have a bunch of fun with the pancakes all day,” Daily said. “The Flapjacks and Flannel Festival always turns out nice. This is a perfect way to end the year.”
Jeremy Smith of Create TC said they are looking forward to host the popular event again.
“It was a hit from early on,” Smith said. “There’s so many offerings for everyone now. There are several beverage vendors. There are several breweries, but we also have wineries and cideries.”
Nine Michigan facilities offer alcoholic beverages. Local participants include Earthen Ales, Silver Spruce Brewing Co. and Mammoth Distillery. Cocktails also come from the bar at Jacob’s Farm. Plus, Blackrocks Brewery travels from Marquette and Blake’s Hard Cider hails from Armada.
These pours aim to pair with the pancakes.
The event previously occurred at The Little Fleet, but Daily said this year they moved it to Jacob’s Farm. Both he and Jordan Willie worked together over the summer with Willie’s Ridge Farm of Manton supplying produce for the farm’s menu.
“We have a larger space,” Daily said of Jacob’s Farm. “It’s dog friendly. There’s room to spread out.”
Smith agreed, adding that the farm “fits the vibe” of the Flapjacks and Flannel Festival.
“Wear some flannel and have some fun,” he said.
Michigan-based musicians The Drew Hale Band, Jack Pine and StoneFolk perform throughout the day.
VIP tickets are sold out, but regular tickets are $15 for kids and $30 for adults by Nov. 12 at Eventbrite.com. Admission is $40 at the event. Prices include two drink tokens and a pancake.
Northwoods Soda and other non-alcoholic beverages are available. Additional drink tokens can be purchased.
Free shuttle rides are available from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Old Town Parking Deck.
The event coincides with Traverse City Beer Week, which runs through Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.