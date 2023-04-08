Cooking has had a huge influence on Tyler Shields’ life.
So did having cancer as a teen.
Growing up in a household with a single mom who worked outside of their home, Shields says he started out early making meals for his family.
“I’d make spaghetti or sloppy joes or something easy enough that a 6-, 7-, 8-year-old could do so I could feed my little sister,” he recalls. “The first thing my mom taught me was how to brown hamburger, until there’s no pink in it. You add sauce and you’re good to go.”
Eventually, he went to live with his dad and entered the culinary program in the career-tech center where he lived in Saginaw.
“It kind of opened my eyes to what culinary was,” he says. “It helped me realize it’s not ‘Chopped,’ it’s not ‘Head Chef.’ It’s a hard job you have to love every day or you’re not going to make it.”
Shields participated in cooking competitions and got the bug to eventually go to culinary school after he got out of high school.
“Once I got into culinary school, I loved it,” says Shields, 28, who lives in Mesick.
Working in restaurants to help pay for tuition, he eventually took a job as a sous chef. But he found he didn’t care for restaurant work — he didn’t feel he could be creative enough.
“Most places, if you’re not the head chef … it’s ‘Make this, make that,’” he says.
Now he works as a personal banker for Fifth Third in Traverse City. He still enjoys the local food scene — “Traverse City is a food Mecca,” he says — and has channeled his passion for cooking to his own home and kitchen.
“I love the fact that it is the absolute base level of creation — cooking is the ground level of creating something,” he says. “You take a little bit of this, a little bit of that and make something amazing.
“I’m not a chef who does grandiose things, but some recipes that need to be tinkered with, I do. And some recipes I make up. I love MacGyver cooking: I have this and this and seeing what can I make with it.”
His favorite ingredients include basil, cumin, garlic and sundried tomatoes.
“Garlic is one of my big go-tos,” he says. “Cumin is one of those things that spice everything nice. You can put a little bit in your chicken, your guac, in your cereal if you want to — I’m just joking about the cereal.”
He and his wife, Veronica, enjoy cooking together.
“Lately we’ve been trying to get more inventive,” Shields explains.
Subscribing to an affordable meal kit company, EveryPlate, they use the ingredients as a basis to invent their own versions of the recommended dishes.
“It’s cheaper than groceries,” he says. “We get three meals a week.
“We pick them out, but when we make them … we’ll start tweaking from there.”
He also likes to make chicken enchiladas and an easy pasta carbonara recipe. Using cream cheese instead of more traditional ingredients is one of his go-tos.
Meanwhile, he’s been working on a book that grew out of being diagnosed with brain cancer at age 16. At the time, it meant some extensive brain surgery, weeks in the hospital — a year and a half out of his life, though he still graduated from high school on time. Titled “Memoirs of a Cracked Coconut,” it aims to help those of any age who are dealing with cancer. The book is in process through Amazon, he said, and is not available for purchase yet.
“It is going to be pretty much to … help those going through cancer and to look for meaning in the bad things in the world, and if nothing else, just to laugh,” he says. “There are quite a few stories about my goofy family.”
One of the things that sustained him during that difficult time was cooking.
“When I was going through radiation, I was going through culinary tech center classes and I’d make recipes and bring them to the radiation patients and chemo patients who were there with me — cakes and muffins and cookies and pastas and chicken dishes,” he recalls. “I might not have been hungry, but some of them were. I just like to make people happy.”
He also found cooking in the evenings to be therapeutic.
“Unless I wasn’t feeling good — which with radiation, a lot of nights, you don’t feel good — I was at home cooking,” he says. “It was my Zen time.”
Linguine Carbonara
1 chicken breast, butterflied
Oregano
Basil
Parsley
Sage
Salt & pepper
3 T. butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
Dash cumin (because he loves cumin)
4 T. cream cheese
1 lb. linguine
Season chicken breast with salt, pepper, oregano, basil, parsley and sage. Pan fry it in olive oil, turning, until cooked through. Let it rest a few minutes and then slice.
In separate pan, melt butter. Add and saute garlic. Add diced tomatoes and cumin, stirring to mix. Add cream cheese with a little pasta water, stirring. Then add ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese to the sauce. Blend in chicken and pour sauce over cooked pasta. Finish with grated or shredded Parmesan.
