LELAND — A familiar story in the Bible tells of Jesus using five loaves and two fish to feed thousands of people.
Locally, Michelle and Bill White founded the nonprofit 5 Loaves 2 Fish in 2019 and it took off in 2020, when many food pantries closed. The organization stepped in to fill that gap.
“Food is the vehicle to the soul,” Michelle said.
Operations occur in the kitchen at Leland Community United Methodist Church, where volunteers make meals for local families. Most, if not all the food, White said, is made from scratch — whether pizza, bread or pasta.
“I pull out ingredients and tell them to make something,” she said. “We’re creative and fun.”
Recently, they assembled parfaits for dessert. These included local berries from Bardenhagen Berries Farm and Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. White said they use much produce from Second Spring Farm in Cedar. Other local businesses — including NJ’s Grocery and Leland Mercantile Co. — have donated ingredients.
5 Loaves 2 Fish also recently obtained a pasta machine to speed up their noodle-making process.
“We were making pasta by hand and it was getting a little ridiculous,” she said.
The Bluebird Restaurant received the machine from Leelanau Country Inn owners John and Linda Sisson. It made its way to 5 Loaves 2 Fish, but then jammed. White said Van’s Garage offered to repair it, and now they churn out fresh noodles.
“It’s a great community story because who do you call when your pasta machine breaks down,” White said.
Meals are packed for community members to pick up at Veterans Memorial Park in Traverse City.
“We serve 45-75 people every Monday,” White said. “We’ve developed a trust. They know we’ll be there no matter what.”
Food is available all year in all weather conditions and for all people.
“You don’t have to experience homelessness or food insecurity to join us,” White said. “We’re all needy. We’re trying to create a community of not an us and them, but an us.”
Last spring, Traverse City resident Mary Beth Mitchael turned a loaf of bread into peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. She handed these out to anyone she saw at the park.
“I always like to help the less fortunate,” Mitchael said. “They’re my friends, my little family. They’re people, just like you and me.”
The Whites saw her and asked if she wanted to join 5 Loaves 2 Fish. Since then she has volunteered regularly, greeting guests and helping serve meals.
“I have a heart of gold like Michelle and Bill,” Mitchael said. “I wish there were more people to step up. I look forward to Monday night gatherings.”
White said other than serving food, there are many ways to get involved and support the organization.
“If you have time, make food at home to bring or drop off groceries,” she said. “We try to offer things often not given at food pantries or not enough of.”
Monetary donations and groceries are accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at Leland Community United Methodist Church.
5 Loaves 2 Fish serves meals at 5 p.m. Mondays at Veterans Memorial Park in Traverse City. Families may pick up items Thursdays at the Leland church.
