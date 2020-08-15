TRAVERSE CITY — A new agricultural destination recently opened about 7 miles from Traverse City.
Gary and Allison Jonas from The Little Fleet and Nic and Sara Theisen from Loma Farm launched Farm Club about a month ago, but Gary Jonas said the idea was in the works for several years.
“It’s been a long dream we’ve all had in the making,” Jonas said. “Number one, it’s a farm. That’s the way we want to keep it.”
He and Allison saw a restaurant on a farm while traveling in Australia and were intrigued by the concept.
“It was super charming,” he said. “We said ‘we had to bring this to Leelanau County.’”
Their goal, Jonas said, is to present the full restaurant menu by Sept. 1. Currently, the brewery, farm and market are open to the public, with Chef Abra Berens whipping up snacks in the kitchen.
Berens will manage the kitchen and help create the menu, which aims to feature vegetables grown on site and on Loma Farm. She said she hopes to educate people on the local farm movement.
“I discovered I always wanted my food tied to a piece of land,” Berens said. “I wanted to provide a voice to those growers. The point is to be a collection point for these amazing producers.”
Berens said they provide dips and spreads as well as take-home meals at the market. They also plan to add entrees and a platter of smoked fish, cured meat and cheeses from the area.
“It’s always a dip, but it’s always going to be different,” she said. “We’ll use different vegetables to showcase the seasons.”
An example, Berens said, is the beet and bean hummus served with bread. Berens said they currently make two loaves: country-style and whole wheat filled with pumpkin and other seeds.
“The goal is for it to be homey but also contemporary and really, really vegetable heavy,” she added.
Rose Hollander, of Suttons Bay, said she worked with Berens on several occasions, mainly hosting cooking classes and farm dinners. She first met Berens at a dinner at Bare Knuckle Farm and today calls her a “good friend.”
“She is extremely cool under pressure,” Hollander said. “She seems to have it orchestrated in her head as to what comes next.”
She said Berens inspired her to enroll at Ballymaloe Cookery School, a working organic farm in Ireland. Hollander and Berens obtained their chef certificates there, though they attended at different times.
Hollander is also a frequent Farm Club visitor. She admired the large building surrounded by 35 acres of farm, the garlic hanging from the ceiling to dry and the spare but light atmosphere.
She said the food so far is delicious.
“It’s like a shared plate,” Hollander said. “Abra has a unique take. I see her starting trends. She looks at things and imagines them differently than most people would.”
This year Berens was named a semifinalist for the Best Chef award in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation, which also nominated Berens’ cookbook “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” in the vegetable-focused cookbook category.
Her early culinary career included work at Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor. She cooked in Chicago for a while and helped start Bare Knuckle Farm in Northport. Her column “From the Farm” published in the Record-Eagle from 2014 to 2019. She currently commutes between Traverse City and Three Oaks, where she operates Granor Farm.
Jonas said Berens’ experience is perfect for their venture.
“It’s changing every single day,” Jonas said. “You have to have somebody in the kitchen who knows how to work with those vegetables. Some of the best chefs in the world can’t do that, but she [Berens] can.”
Jonas added that they plan to continue growing throughout the year and will use items from other farms if they cannot make something themselves.
The Farm Club bar serves beer, cider, wine and some non-alcoholic beverages. The marketplace sells fresh produce, prepared food, pantry staples, cookbooks — including Berens’ “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” and more.
Farm Club is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays at 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Dr. in Traverse City. Guests are required to wear face masks until seated at a table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.