TRAVERSE CITY — Brooklyn and her sister Maddy Hall have helped their mom Megan Hall run their small business Brooklyn’s Pepperoni Rolls and Chicago Style Pizza for the last two years.
Brooklyn, 20, does most of the preparation work while Maddy, 21, works in the front of the business. The trio assembles pepperoni rolls using mostly organic ingredients and home-baked bread.
The idea came from Megan’s home state of West Virginia, where Italians introduced pepperoni rolls. Brooklyn decided to make the rolls as part of her home-school curriculum.
The Halls started with pepperoni rolls, but Megan said they soon added Chicago-style pizzas, salads, rolls and desserts to their to-go menu. Pizza options include deep dish, thin crust and gluten free.
“It [the business] evolved,” she said. “We became something a little different than we expected to. We kept rounding out the menu and listening to what customers wanted.”
Brooklyn said she has learned how to operate a small business, how to prep ingredients in bulk and more.
“This has been an education on many levels — more of a hands-on internship than a job,” she said. “I have had the opportunity to play with seasoning and even created our garlic cheese bread.”
Megan said they recently announced their upcoming closure on their Facebook page. They are starting to sell what they do not need and eliminate stock, but an official closing date has not been set.
“It’s a moving target,” Megan said. “We’re hopeful to spend the next few months winding down. “We love our community. We’re going to miss our friends.”
She said the decision to close was not easy, but various “hits to our business” made it necessary. Challenges included temporarily closing because of no air conditioning, water inside the building and loss of power. Megan also mentioned that they have faced licensing and landlord issues at Logan’s Landing.
“In two years, we underestimated how much work was involved,” she said. “We haven’t found another location that’s an easy migration. I’m happy to see other businesses leaving one location and popping up somewhere else. That gives us hope.”
She added that if the business does reemerge, they hope to collaborate with another small business with the same beliefs about ingredients and service.
Brooklyn and Maddy are hoping to return to the beginnings of the company after their facility closes.
“I am very excited to restart the pepperoni roll delivery route, to get back to our roots and why we started this adventure,” Brooklyn said.
Online ordering has been stopped because of continuing technical issues, but Megan said people can stop by or call them at 231-642-5001 to place an order.
Current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2036 W. South Airport Road. People can follow the Facebook page for updates.
