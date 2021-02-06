TRAVERSE CITY — Leslie Bilbey said she and husband Josh Gray decided to name their newly-opened restaurant Oakwood Proper Burgers for many reasons.
“Oakwood is a multifaceted meaning that pays homage to the historic roots of the Oakwood lot that the building is located on,” Bilbey said. “It also refers to the physical material that is oak wood, which adorns the mansard and the interior of our building, giving deeper connection for us to our journey in life.”
The couple took over the former Ham Bonz restaurant space in the fall. Bilbey said her family often walked by the Eighth Street building, which was vacant since 2019.
“We like to give life to the community and things that need love and restoration,” she said. “It’s very cute. It was built in the early 1950s.”
The experience of operating a mid-century place is not lost on Bilbey, who said they use a 1950s Ray Kroc multimixer to make their handspun milkshakes. Kroc is credited with founding the McDonald’s franchise.
The restaurant’s six milkshakes — peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, orange and cream and butterscotch — are all made with Moomers ice cream and non-homogenized milk. Bilbey said the flavors come from Michigan.
Bilbey said they also prioritize local ingredients for their French fries and burgers — whether beef, turkey or veggie variety. They use soybean oil to make the hand-cut fries gluten free.
“We try to have high-quality, sustainable ingredients,” she said. “We start with a fresh ground beef. You’re not going to get a commodity beef for our burger.”
Old Mission Bakery is one company that contributes to the menu at Oakwood Proper Burgers. Owners Peter and Pearl Brown said they make honey oat buns fresh every day. They also sell these at their Garfield Avenue location.
Pearl said they saw someone painting the building, contacted them through social media and offered samples for them to try.
She said The Cooks’ House, Sparks BBQ, Brew and other area restaurants use their buns. Brown said they are excited to work with what she called the “next darling of Traverse City.”
“They asked us to do other things, but we can’t right now,” Brown said. “We will when the summertime comes around.”
Bilbey works in community development and planning, but said her husband previously ran a restaurant in Texas. His brother will manage Oakwood Proper Burgers while the couple maintains their full-time jobs.
“We like to do projects and keep busy,” Bilbey said. “It made a lot of sense to build something like this in the community.”
Bilbey added that her two oldest sons, Evan and Carson, are working in the restaurant after school and Saturdays. Bilbey said she hopes this experience teaches them a valuable skill set.
Oakwood Proper Burgers is open for takeout service and dining in, though indoor seats are limited to 25 percent capacity. That means about six spots in the small eatery.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Hours are expected to expand during the summer months. Call 231-253-1513 to order for pickup.
