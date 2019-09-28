TRAVERSE CITY — Sweater weather isn’t just for the pumpkin spice latte-sipping contingent.
Layering up is something bakers do year-round.
Friday’s fall foodie tradition — Trinity Lutheran’s Germanfest — took layering to a new level.
The celebration featured the Donauwelle Kuchen — translated “Danube wave cake” after the country’s famous river.
When the cake is cut in squares it looks a little like the wave of the Danube river from the side, said volunteer baker Sue Lahr, who brought the recipe to the festival.
“Most of the German desserts are in layers,” Lahr said.
The effort took 5 hours to make five Donauwell Kuchen cakes. It included a vanilla layer, chocolate layer, and cherries — baked together. Then a custard layer and butter cream layer, plus ganache on top.
“There’s a lot of delicacy to making the cakes and it takes multiple days to make them,” Lahr said. “That’s a typical German thing to do — take time making desert.”
But it doesn’t take much time for the intricate German cakes to disappear — if last year’s Blitz cake is any indication.
“That was the first thing gone,” Lahr said. “They absolutely loved it.”
Potters Bakery also knows layers well.
The bakery does brisk business in German chocolate cakes, carrot cake and whipped cream tortes, said Kathy Potter, co-owner.
Their tortes have three layers, and their most popular cake is the chocolate cake — No. 1 icing is vanilla buttercream; No. 2 is whipped cream; No. 3 is fudge chocolate, she said.
Their most popular filling is red raspberry, Potter said.
Raspberry is also a customer favorite at Sweet Tartlette.
Salted caramel is No. 2, said Sarah Steele, owner and pastry chef.
“Our No. 1 layered thing is cake,” Steele said. “We don’t do a lot of layered things.”
Layers differ from tiers, which also can also get creative, she said.
A lot of wedding couples want different flavors in each tier, Steele said.
“The symmetry is changing,” Steele said. “You get a variety of sizes of tiers, which will then lead to a variety of layers.”
It’s also trendy at weddings to throw out the layers altogether and opt for another fall favorite tradition. Hint: it pairs with cider.
“Donut weddings are a big thing right now,” Potter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.