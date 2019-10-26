TRAVERSE CITY — Local food rescuers plan to fill soup bowls to help stock pantry shelves.
This year’s annual Empty Bowls benefit for nonprofit Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan will be the first Sunday in November at the Hagerty Center on Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Campus.
Attendees can taste 35 soups — 105 collective gallons — to be served during the fundraiser.
Dane Porter, general manager of Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids, said the restaurant contributes a soup to the benefit event each year — either a crawfish corn chowder or gumbo. He thinks it’s the crawfish this year, he said.
“It’s for the food rescue. We enjoy giving back,” Porter said.
The event’s goal is to raise funds for a program that saves food from landfills and instead delivers it to 48 food pantries and soup kitchens in five local counties.
“We are rescuing food from grocery stores, bakeries, farms and more — even cold storage and food processors,” said Taylor Moore, program manager. “That’s soon-to-expire food, excess food, food that was over-ordered and also donations.”
Moore said a good example is bagged apples, a common sight this time of year in grocery stores.
“If one of the apples is damaged, they have to throw away the entire thing,” he said.
Moore said the otherwise wasted apples that are good are able to be salvaged and put to use through the food rescue program, which each day collects an average of 6,500 pounds of food from participating businesses across the region.
Mark Wilson, owner of Maxbauer’s Meat Market in Traverse City, said he’s happy to donate meats and other food to the rescue program rather than see it wasted.
Products on his shelves are always kept fresh, he said.
“It’s saving really good food. It’s going to somebody who needs it,” Wilson said. “You look at all the wealth and prosperity we have in this region, but then you learn one in five children in northwest Michigan are at food risk.”
Moore said food items collected from participating businesses are delivered by volunteers to dozens of food pantries and soup kitchens across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
In its first 11 years, he said the program rescued 12 million pounds of food and diverted it to those who most needed it in this area.
The operation makes an enormous difference, said Cathy Somes, executive director of nonprofit Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources which runs a food pantry.
“It’s a tremendous benefit,” Somes said. “They deliver those foods to us twice a week and it doesn’t cost us anything.”
She said the food rescue program allows pantries to provide more to every client.
The food rescue program is an operation of nonprofit Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan, which also offers homelessness prevention initiatives and runs a homeless shelter in Traverse City.
More information about the food rescue program is available at goodwillnmi.org/foodrescue/ online, including volunteer opportunities.
