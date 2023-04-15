TRAVERSE CITY — Oakwood Proper Burgers staff added a breakfast menu in January, after about two years of only offering lunch and dinner at the Eighth Street eatery.
Owner Leslie Bilbey said they “had been considering breakfast for some time” and that they had many reasons for wanting to add early mornings to their schedule.
“It’s a way for us to cross utilize goods that we already have in our restaurant,” Bilbey said.
This goes along with their motto “don’t waste,” Bilbey said.
“The goal is to sell out of breakfast items so we can start fresh again on the next week,” Bilbey said.
Additionally, she said many customers have asked whether they served breakfast, as their location was formerly Ham Bonz which did a brisk breakfast trade.
“It’s an honoring of the building that used to be a breakfast place,” she said. “And it’s meeting a market demand of our current customer demographic.”
Bilbey said the menu is simple, featuring a couple breakfast sandwiches and plates. The Scorpion is made with chorizo, green chili scrambled eggs, cheese and spicy mayonnaise. The Midwest includes pork sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese and sweet pepper butter.
The menu also includes a few local partnerships — something Bilbey said the restaurant has aimed to do since it opened. Coffee comes from Mundos and brioche buns from Common Good Bakery.
Bay Bread Company provides the dough for the biscuits and rosemary sausage gravy dish. Owner Krystal Fluette said they started working with Oakwood Proper Burgers a few months ago when Bilbey asked if they had biscuits. Fluette said their baker had a recipe for biscuits, so they started making them.
“I love working with her [Bilbey],” Fluette said. “It’s a great, local community vibe. I’m excited to see what we can do beyond this.”
The bread company also makes its version of biscuits and gravy on Saturday mornings and plans to expand biscuit offerings.
“We started to branch out into some savory options like jalapeno cheddar,” Fluette said.
Breakfast at Oakwood Proper Burgers begins at 8 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday before the first of the month. The breakfast menu is available April 29-30.
Bilbey said they have 20 seats inside and soon they open the outdoor patio for additional seating. Beer and canned seltzers and margaritas are available, with mimosas an option at breakfast.
“It’s a laid-back environment,” she said of breakfast. “I think we’re going to continue to do this.”
Oakwood Proper Burgers is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
People can call the restaurant at 231-253-1513 to order takeout for any meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.