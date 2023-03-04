TRAVERSE CITY — Archie’s Food Truck recently concluded its participation in Workshop Brewing Company’s Restaurateur Incubator Program.
This left an empty space, which was filled at the end of February by Pizza Parliament.
“Our idea was to get out of the way of some young entrepreneurs who wanted to get their foot in the door in Traverse City,” Workshop Brewing Company Founder Pete Kirkwood said. “We’re super excited about what they’re going to do in our kitchen. We think it’s a great match — who doesn’t love pizza and beer?”
Pizza Parliament Operator Justin Gunnink, of Grand Rapids, said they signed a three-year contract to run the kitchen at the brewery.
Pizza Parliament started with a food truck a few years ago in West Michigan. Gunnink said they have three trucks now, but they moved north to serve pies in a “casual seating area.” This is their first brick and mortar location.
“It’s a nice, relaxed environment,” he said. “The younger crowd is trending toward that, and it fits our vision for the future with Pizza Parliament.”
The menu features political terms, with several 9-inch pizzas like the “Majority Leader” (three cheese) “Bi-Partisan” (pepperoni) and “Make Meat Great Again” (meat lovers). Sides of “Primary Pick” (breadsticks) or “Universally Approved” (cheese sticks) can be added to an order.
“We did add salads and will also add large size pizzas,” Gunnink said. “It’s our own hand-tossed dough. It’s our own sauce.”
He added that the menu will be available for takeout.
For now, Gunnink said, Pizza Parliament will keep the same hours as Workshop Brewing Company. In the future, he said he hopes to serve “a more late-night crowd,” as people are already asking for this.
“Now our goal is to serve the community well,” Gunnink said. “We’re thrilled to be part of the Workshop. I’ve gone there for years.”
The pizza place and brewery are open from 3-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Online ordering is available at pizzaparliament.com.
