GLEN ARBOR — Leelanau County residents and visitors can participate in Glen Lake Restaurant Week from April 28 through May 6.
Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Raquel Jackson said the annual event returns in the same format. Ten eateries are set to offer three-course meals.
“It’s a nice week to give those businesses that participate a shot in the arm,” Jackson said. “It’s a good kickoff to the season. Everyone’s got their favorites out here, and it’s enough to do something with. Non-locals who visit plan a weekend trip up here, and they come up for restaurant week.”
Some highlights, Jackson said, include Inn and Trail Gourmet. Though not a traditional sit-down restaurant, Jackson said the market offers grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items. She added that this has been a popular place for locals.
“They’re a newer business,” she said. “They initially thought they’d be seasonal, but they stayed open all year. I invited them to join restaurant week because they’re a foodie place.”
Their event menu includes a free coffee drink with a breakfast sandwich or quiche or a lunch soup, salad or sandwich with a free baked good — whether a brownie, cookie or tart.
Good Harbor Grill starts its season early this year with restaurant week. Jackson said she “loves what they serve” and is looking forward to dining there.
During the event, visitors can order soup, salad and sandwich options for lunch. Specials are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Nonna’s Ristorante at The Homestead is participating in the event. Chef Alec Clarke said they are serving a three-course dinner, though normally they are not open until the fall.
“We’re doing a menu for the café that we have on our property,” Clarke said. “It’s a preview for what we have coming this summer.”
The Homestead’s Café Manitou is expected to open at the end of May for the season.
The $45 restaurant week menu is served at Nonna’s, Clarke said, and features steak with blue cheese risotto, sundried tomato pasta and fried soft shell crab entrées.
“It’s a summer take on cuisine at The Homestead,” he said. “I’m looking to connect with the locals and people interested in the food scene up here. We’re trying to build up an audience starting with this event.”
Other participants in the 2023 Glen Lake Restaurant Week are Art’s Tavern, Blu, Broomstack Kitchen and Taphouse, Cherry Public House, Funistrada, La Becasse and Western Avenue Grill.
Jackson added that Funistrada has sold, but the new owners kept some of the same staff and a similar menu.
Many restaurants offer dinner-only reservations, and some provide lunch specials too.
Find more details at www.visitglenarbor.com/event/glen-lake-restaurant-week-2023/.
