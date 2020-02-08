BELLAIRE — Ruthann Dexter worked as a stay-at-home mom, real estate agent and a group sales manager for various resorts before she decided to take on a different career: baking.
As a child, she served treats out of her Easy-Bake Oven.
“I started baking when I could handle mud pies,” Dexter said. “There’s a lot of different thing I did, but I came back to baking.”
She operated out of her Bellaire home for a while and then, about three years ago, opened Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery.
Among the product selections are hands-on classes — something Dexter said she offers largely because of her love for sharing her passion.
“What I like is the teaching end,” she said. “I like to share what I learned and see people get excited about it. This is a great memory creator.”
Each participant takes home six decorated cookies, which Dexter makes ahead of time. She said she favors a homemade shortbread sugar cookie for a variety of reasons.
“They’re not cakey,” she said. “It makes it so they’re not poofy. It keeps its shape for decorating.”
Dexter said she provides the cookies so that the classes can emphasize decorating.
She gives basic tips and demonstrations for her frosting, including how to mix it, what it should look like and how it should feel.
For example, she teaches the “wet on wet” technique, which involves applying designs while the base layer of icing is still wet. Though this may sound complicated, anyone can do it, Dexter said.
“It’s not that difficult, not that intimidating,” she said. “Once you learn the basics, you can do whatever. They can walk away with a really nice professional-looking cookie — that’s what I teach.”
She invited people of all skill levels to try it. She said some people from her neighbor, Mammoth Distilling, even took a class.
Taking the class was his mother’s idea, said Chad Munger, co-owner of Mammoth Distilling. Munger said he took the class with his wife, Tracy Hickman, and his parents.
Munger said, going into the class, he only knew what he had seen on competitive cooking TV shows.
That there are different types of frosting and doughs with a variety of textures and densities that impact one decorations wasn’t something he’d ever thought about, Munger said.
“I learned a lot about it in that there are different foods and processes and how you make them,” he said. “It was eye-opening how complicated it is rather than how simple it looks on the face of it.”
Munger said he didn’t have high hopes for his skills. Hickman, on the other hand, is artsy, so he figured she’d be good at it, Munger said.
“Turns out, I’m almost as good as she is,” he said. “That was kind of an ego boost.”
Overall, the class was fun educational experience, Munger said. It was an unusual — but enjoyable — way to socialize and interact with family, he said.
“It’s not just a girly thing by any means,” Dexter said. “It’s great for couples. I have mother-daughters, a group of friends. A lot of 10- to 12(-year-old) kids come. It depends on their maturity level.”
Dexter was selected to participate at the International Baking Industry Expo in Las Vegas in September.
She was one of 15 instructors in the Retail-Bakers/Decorators category.
She taught a cookie decorating class to about 30 students.
“I never thought I’d get anything back,” she said of submitting a proposal for consideration. “That was awesome. That was really exciting.”
