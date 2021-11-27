INTERLOCHEN — Husband and wife Angel and Mimi Sanchez purchased the Agave Express space at Interlochen Corners in January. After a somewhat lengthy name-change process, Mimi’s Taqueria officially opened to customers during the summer.
The Sanchez family moved to Michigan from Mexico a little more than 20 years ago. They wanted to serve their traditional Mexican recipes in northern Michigan.
Angel said the menu features “a little bit of everything,” including tacos, burritos, nachos and fajitas. The fajitas, burritos and tacos are ordered the most.
“The food is prepared fresh,” Mimi said. “It’s made with much love for the community.”
The salsas, Angel said, are “all homemade” in the restaurant. They make four different varieties, including the traditional red and green that are served with chips. The mild salsa is the most popular, though Angel said they make a spicy version too.
Another favorite dish is the chile poblano. Angel said they put cheese into the pepper, bread it and fry it. It is topped with ranchero sauce (made with onion and tomato) and served with rice and beans.
Mimi’s burger is a twist on the classic American fare. This Mexican cheeseburger is topped with ham, lettuce, guacamole and pickled jalapenos.
Angel said business is going well, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increasing food prices, particularly the cost of meats. The restaurant uses pork, beef, steak and chicken for many items on the menu.
“Interlochen and the surrounding community has supported us very well,” Sanchez said. “We try to exceed in customer service and try to be reasonable with prices.”
Additionally, staff aims to keep the restaurant “clean and up to COVID standards,” Angel said.
Mimi’s Taqueria is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Interlochen Corners, 2070 J. Maddy Parkway Southbound (M-137).
Takeout and dine in, as well as a “little amigos” (kids) section of the menu, are available.
The restaurant also offers catering for larger groups and holiday parties. People can call 231-276-3337 to order for pickup.
