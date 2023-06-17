TRAVERSE CITY — William and Bobbi Blanton opened their first French pastry shop in Grand Rapids last year and their second about two weeks ago in downtown Traverse City.
The Blantons initially sampled macarons in Florida. William said they loved the store and wanted something similar in their home state of Michigan.
“We have this affection for macarons,” he said. “We looked for them on vacation. Traverse City was always in the back of our minds. It [the store] would fit in downtown.”
So — even though they both work other careers — they started a Le Macaron franchise. Items are made in Florida by “an authentic French pastry chef” and then shipped to stores in a refrigerated vehicle, William said.
Macarons look like little sandwiches, but they are for dessert.
“They’re very trendy,” William said. “They’re almost like two shells and a ganache in the center. Everything is natural — all gluten-free ingredients, too.”
People can also find some non-dairy and seasonal options among the more than 20 varieties, he said. Each September, the team meets in Florida and the pasty chef creates new flavors — whether for holidays or different seasons. Last year, William said, they made champagne and peanut butter and jelly macarons.
William said his favorites include pistachio, chocolate, tiramisu and salted caramel. He added that “these are all awesome with coffee” and suggested that first timers start with the chocolate or vanilla flavors.
“What’s not to like about almond flour, egg whites and sugar,” he said of the macarons.
Other menu items include 12 flavors of gelato (ice cream), eclairs, tarts, chocolates and specialty cakes. William said people can come in and sample their offerings.
Bobbi said their goal is “giving back to the community,” especially by employing individuals with disabilities.
“Our manager wants to create a fun, family culture,” she said. “We hope to have customers come in and get to know us.”
William agreed and added that they aim to donate time, money and resources to support the community around the shop.
“Hopefully people like what we have to offer and what we stand for,” he said.
Le Macaron is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 332 E. Front St. in Traverse City. Catering is also available. For more details, visit lemacarontc.com.
