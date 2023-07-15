TRAVERSE CITY — Bray and Brittney McCabe ran Glendale Ave. Food Truck for about five years, serving brunch mainly at the Little Fleet in downtown Traverse City.
In 2022, the couple started looking for their own place and in early July, opened Glendale Burger Shop at the former Silver Swan Restaurant, 13692 S.W. Bayshore Drive.
“We felt like we had outgrown the food truck,” Bray said. “We knew we needed something bigger.”
The food truck featured breakfast sandwiches and a burger with an egg on it, but the restaurant will highlight smash burgers.
“We have four on the menu right now,” Bray said.
These are The Oliver, an olive burger; Junction, two beef patties seared in mustard; The Temple, a burger with all the fixings and The Patricia. Bray said the last one is their “take on a patty melt” and is named for Brittney’s mom.
The whole menu includes about 10 items including fries (regular or parmesan) , two sandwiches and a kids menu. Bray said they make their own spicy and sweet mustard for the pastrami sandwich.
Brittney said they hope to expand their menu when they get a handle on the busyness of initially opening and after they get a feel for what people like.
Bray said the Silver Swan folks still own the building. They heard their pitch for the burger joint and agreed to allow the couple to try it. This included redesigning the space with a green and cream theme, new seating and a new logo.
“Our goal is to have a space that’s comfortable for everyone,” Bray said. “We’re trying to make a place that we wanted to go to and that we felt was missing in town.”
Brittney added that they had fun remaking the space and working together in the kitchen.
“The space is so nice to have,” she said. “We’re getting to chat with people more.”
As for the food truck, she said it is sitting in their driveway. Eventually, they may get more staff members and be able to use it again for events or other things.
Glendale Burger Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Visit www.glendaleburgershop.com or find them on Facebook for more details and updates.
