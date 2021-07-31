TRAVERSE CITY — Lavender usually blooms in July, but cooking with this herb can happen anytime.
Wendi Snell said she planted her first lavender in 2017, and they took a couple years to mature. Wendi’s Sunset Lavender, her farm in Traverse City, features three culinary lavenders: the Melissa, folgate and grosso.
Snell said the Melissa, a white bloom with pink flowers, can be used to make simple syrup or vinegar. The white bud is harvested for recipes.
“It has a minty smell, flavor to it,” she said. “It’s a nice lavender to have in a culinary process. It’s more of a sweet fragrance.”
The color from the Melissa variety, Snell said, does not come through in recipes. Instead, chefs and bakers can use folgate — a purple-blue lavender — in items like cookies.
“It adds a floral note,” she said.
Snell added that people should not fear cooking with lavender. She encouraged everyone to use smaller amounts when they first try a recipe and consider adding lavender with other complementary ingredients like cherry or blueberry.
“Lavender is a very diversified crop,” Snell said. “Go ahead and dry it to use it. Don’t take off the stem; it can lose some potency. You can freeze it if you’re not using it all right away.”
In her house, Snell uses the grosso variety for kabobs. She said she gets the stems wet and then threads the meat and vegetables through them. She said this infuses the food with a mild, natural flavor.
Scoops 22 Owner Lori Buchan makes lavender ice cream at her farm, Buchan’s Blueberry Hill on Old Mission Peninsula. She obtains the plant from nearby Harbor View Lavender Farm.
The process, she said, can be a challenge, as the plant produces more or less of its “essence” at different times of the year.
“I steep the lavender in milk, so I get the actual lavender flavor,” Buchan said. “It’s not an oil or extract.”
She said sometimes she uses dried and other times fresh lavender, which can alter the taste a bit. Either way, she colors the ice cream with purple carrots so it appears light purple.
This lavender is one of the flavors served at the Suttons Bay ice cream shop.
Harbor View Lavender Farm also offers baking mixes, honey, tea and other food items. Retail stores are located in downtown Traverse City and Suttons Bay.
Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, also on Old Mission Peninsula, is home to the Secret Garden. View and pick lavender blooms, including the grosso variety. Culinary items are available for purchase on site.
