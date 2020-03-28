TRAVERSE CITY — Shannon Kochis said she has been out of a job for more than a week, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that all personal care businesses must close.
“I can’t work from home,” she said of her salon job. “We’re shut down till the 14th so far.”
The single mom stays in her Traverse City home with her four kids — ages 6, 8, 10 and 11 — who spend their days playing outside, doing homework and helping their mother in the kitchen. The governor ordered all state schools to remain closed until at least April 13.
Kochis said cooking at home was not an issue because she was already doing that most nights instead of dining at restaurants.
The kids help select a recipe and set the table — anything to make the experience fun while isolated.
“It’s been really enjoyable to be home and cook the food,” she said. “They’ve been cooking with me pretty much every day. We’ve been doing more of a romantic setting at the table with candles and place mats. It’s really peaceful and really nice.”
She said she likes to make quick, healthier lunches like a pesto noodle dish or a hummus wrap with grape leaves and a pickle.
Dinners are often vegetarian, such as chickpea salad or a Chinese noodle with peanut sauce.
“I’ve been stocking up, getting as much food as I can,” Kochis said. “I reorganized the cabinets and I try to stock up for five days — eggs, milk, flour and mac and cheese for the kids because that’s really easy for them.”
Though perishable staples like bread, milk and eggs are sometimes missing from grocery store shelves, she said the family does not worry too much about eggs. They own seven chickens that produce about four eggs each day. Sometimes she buys a carton, if they need to supplement.
She also returns to the stores to replenish their vegetable and fruit supply. Overall, she said they have enough food and should not be in danger of completely running out.
“I’ve been eating what needs to be eaten first,” Kochis said. “It’s kind of like a detox.”
Meghan Sarna is a family nurse practitioner for Table Health and a cardiac nurse at Munson Medical Center.
Sarna said her main tips for home cooking are meal preparation and batch cooking.
“It’s always kind of a challenge to make food with what you have,” she said. “I’m really big on tangible cookbooks. They’re pretty fun to tackle different recipes.”
Sarna said people can use mobile applications like Instacart or PlateJoy for ideas.
Many meals can be frozen and thawed for leftovers later.
Nut milks like coconut and cooking oils stay fresh a while, she added.
“One of my favorite things to do is roast some vegetables and dip them in different sauces,” Sarna said. “We always try to push vegetables on people — 8 to 9 servings to increase the range of nutrients you’re getting.”
Batch cooking, she said, involves choosing a grain like rice or carbohydrate like sweet potatoes and setting them aside for use during the coming week.
She also makes large salads that last several days.
Some of her favorite ingredients are chickpeas, wild-caught fish and avocados, which include healthy fats.
“You have to support brain function especially while at home,” she said. “You can boost your immune system and get vitamins through food. A trick for kids is to make smoothies, sneaking in greens.”
She also stressed limiting sugar and alcohol intake to avoid gaining the “quarantine 15.”
“The biggest thing we can learn from this is to support local and reduce waste,” Sarna said.
