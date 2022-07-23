I recently received a text from my youngest sister to let me know that the big willow at my parents’ house was being taken down. I don’t know how old it was, but it was massive. With three distinct splitting trunks and at least three feet in diameter at the base, it dominated our front yard and my childhood memories.
My brothers and I, as well as some other neighborhood kids, had an ever expanding fort project built into the three main branches of the tree. It featured a main level platform, an upper level bench, and a ground level, semi-enclosed shelter that was perfect for hunkering down in during inclement weather.
It was during the construction of the upper bench level that I received my first tool-related injury. My older brother was driving in the final nail holding the bench to the tree and I was watching. The nail was angled in such a way that it would hold the weight of a rather large 4th grade boy. My head was angled in such a way that the claw of the hammer caught me squarely between the eyes in that soft, fleshy area between the lower edge of the forehead and the bridge of the nose.
The pain struck me so hard and so quickly that I saw blinding gold and white flashes and then everything went black. A moment later, reality came rushing back and I lashed out at the only thing I could, my older brother.
I could practically taste the venom in my mouth as I screamed at him.
“Why did you do this, why did you hurt me? You did this on purpose, you hurt me on purpose. Look, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding all over and you did it on purpose. Oww, it hurts so bad.”
My brother, ever the practical realist, pointed out that if I hadn’t been in the way, I wouldn’t have gotten hit. This was not what I wanted to hear. I burst into tears and ran into the house, crying and bleeding all over the place.
I don’t know what was said or how my mom smoothed everything over. I’m sure it took a considerable amount of patience and persuasion to convince me that some things just happen and not everything had to be someone’s fault.
I do know that my brother and I eventually made up and wandered back to the old willow, each of us with a chunk of watermelon in hand. I climbed up on the platform and my brother leaned against the tree’s massive girth. We chewed the sweet fruit and let its juices fill our mouths and run down our chins. The sun was setting as we spit the seeds onto the ground. I secretly hoped that one of them would take root and grow a whole vine so full of watermelons that summer would last forever.
Watermelons are one of the few fruits that actually cool themselves in the sun. They’re also good at cooling humans. When you’ve overheated after a long day in the sun, there’s nothing like a slice of watermelon to bring your core temperature down. When tempers flare at the end of a major construction project, try some watermelon and a little understanding, you might be pleasantly surprised.
I’ve put together a couple of quick and easy recipes to help you cool down when you need to. Now go out and enjoy this Watermelon Summer.
Watermelon Lemonade Slushie
3 C. cubed watermelon
2 C. ice cubes
½ C. sugar (or sugar substitute)
½ C. fresh squeezed lemon juice
Fresh mint or basil sprigs for garnish (optional)
Combine all ingredients except fresh herbs in a blender.
Process until ice is a smooth slush.
Top with fresh herbs and serve.
Greek Style Watermelon Salad
1 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 T. olive oil
6 C. cubed watermelon
8 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
¾ C. kalamata olives, halved
½ C. fresh mint, roughly chopped
½ C. fresh basil, roughly chopped
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Whisk together lemon juice and olive oil and set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients and toss gently with fingers to combine thoroughly.
Drizzle with lemon juice mixture and gently toss again.
Taste and adjust seasoning for pepper.
