I was recently asked to represent Suttons Bay Schools in the Yeti Fest chili cook-off sponsored by the Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce. Cook for a crowd of strangers on a Saturday afternoon in the middle of February? I couldn’t say no. In fact, I jumped at the chance. My entry was a Norse Red and White chili, in honor of the school’s mascot and team colors.
Since I can’t help being me, I had to know more about the tradition of the chili cook-off. Where did it come from, why did it start, and what is the chili cook’s holy grail? I decided to dive in with both arms fully extended. Here’s what I found:
According to Texas Cooking, the first modern chili cook-off was held at the 1952 Texas State Fair in Dallas. This was only three years after the first widely publicized and recognized cooking competition, the 1949 Pillsbury Bake-Off. The cook-off was devised by Joe E. Cooper as a way to promote his new book, “With or Without Beans.” The contest featured 55 contestants and was won by Mrs. F.G. Ventura of Dallas with her near carbon-copy rendition of an old Gebhart’s brand chili powder promotional recipe. Joe Cooper’s book went on to become a bestseller and is considered to be the authority on chili history and lore. While the rest of the country decided that it was OK to put beans, and whatever else they pleased, into chili, Texas aficionados kept making chili the old-fashioned way — meat and chilies, no beans.
The next big chili cook-off was held in 1967 in the Texas ghost town of Terlingua. It was created and promoted by Frank X. Tolbert and had two contestants, H. Allen Smith of New York and Wick Fowler of Texas. The contest was meant to decide who was better at cooking chili, New Yorkers or Texans. Surprisingly, the contest ended in a draw.
The Original Terlingua International Chili Cookoff is held the first weekend of November and now draws more than 1,000 attendees.
Over the years, the contest splintered and other factions arose and sanctioned their own contests. Race car driver and auto designer Carroll Shelby left and started a contest in California, and the remaining Texans split into the Tolbert group and the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI). The two groups each hold their own contests in Terlingua every year — on the same weekend. One would think that there would be some animosity between the two camps but after the initial Yankee vs. Texas rivalry and the early rifts and schisms, things seem to have calmed down. Texas journalist Matthew Diffee described it as like being in a town with two Baptist churches. People just go to the one they go to.
One of the stranger stories to come out of Terlingua is that of Don Eastep. In 2003, his brother Larry qualified for the cook-off but was unable to attend. Don came in his place and proceeded to wander around the grounds, drinking a beer and chatting up the contestants and asking for samples. In what he later described as a prank, he emptied the samples into his own pot and entered the mixture to be judged in his brother’s name. It turned out that the judges loved it. They crowned him the winner and awarded him a trophy, engraved necklace, and hand-painted stove. Suspicious contestants confronted him and he, embarrassed at the way his prank had turned out, confessed and turned over his winnings to the runner up. Eastep was banned from future competitions and contestants were required to show ID in order to compete.
Fortunately, the Yeti Fest competition was not so strict. I didn’t have to show ID and I didn’t get disqualified for putting beans in my chili. I set up on the corner in front of Haystack’s clothing store and by the time I was ready to serve, I had a line that wound around the corner and up the street. This was serious business. I was serving nonstop for the next hour and a half and I couldn’t have been happier. To stand in the sun in mid-February and serve chili while chatting up complete strangers was truly a joy.
My chili was a traditional Midwestern style red chili with beef and beans served on one side of the bowl and a creamy white bean chili served on the other side. When done properly, the two chilis stay on their respective sides of the bowl and can be sampled separately or swirled together for another flavor altogether. Apparently, the Yeti Fest attendees liked it well enough to award me with the People’s Choice award and for that I am grateful. Here’s the recipe. It’ll never win in Terlingua but I’m OK with that. I hope you like it.
Norse Red and White Chili
Red chili
1-3 ancho chiles, stem removed, to taste
1 C. beef broth, boiling
3 strips bacon, chopped
1 T. neutral oil, such as canola
1 lb. ground beef
3 T. chili powder
1 t. cumin
.5 t. oregano
.25 t. salt
1 large onion, diced
2 T. fresh garlic, minced
1 C. very black coffee
1 t. brown sugar
16 oz. canned chili beans with their juices
32 oz. canned crushed tomatoes
Salt and cayenne pepper to taste
Remove the beef broth from heat and soak the ancho in it for a half hour. In a large pot, over medium heat, saute the bacon in the oil until it is crispy and has rendered its fat. Add the beef, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and salt. Saute until beef is browned. Add the diced onion and garlic and saute until until tender, about 6 minutes.
When the anchos are soft, puree them with the beef broth in a bender or food processor. Add this mixture to the chili.
Add the coffee, brown sugar, beans, and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for at least an hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning to taste with salt and cayenne pepper.
White Chili
1 T. neutral oil, such as canola
1 small onion, diced
1 T. cumin
1 t. oregano
1 t. chili powder
1 C. chicken broth
16 oz. canned cannellini beans, with their juices
16 oz. canned pinto beans, with their juices
16 oz. canned navy beans, with their juices
4 oz. canned green chiles, chopped
.5 t. garlic powder
1.5 C. shredded monterey jack or pepper jack cheese
.5 C. sour cream
1 t. masa meal
Salt and cayenne pepper to taste
In a large pot, saute the onion in the oil over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the spices and saute for another minute. Add the chicken broth, beans, chiles and garlic powder and bring to a boil.Reduce to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the jack cheese and sour cream and stir to combine thoroughly. Whisk in masa meal and simmer another 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Season to taste with salt and cayenne pepper.
To assemble:
- Crumbled queso fresco or cotija cheese
- Chili lime seasoning, such as Tajin brand
- White corn tortilla chips
Use your favorite chili bowl and tip it at a 45 degree angle. Ladle 4 ounces red chili into the bottom side of the bowl. Be ready with another 4 ounces white chili. As you tip the bowl back to level, ladle the white chili into the other side of the bowl. The two chilis should remain distinctly separate.
Top with a generous sprinkling of crumbled cheese and a dusting of chili lime seasoning. Stick a couple of tortilla chips into the chili and serve with more chips on the side.
