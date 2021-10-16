Lately, I’ve been trying to understand why I crave pork chops in the late summer and early fall, when the shadows begin to lengthen and the leaves begin to crunch underfoot. The simple answer is, of course, that pork chops are delicious and the perfect accompaniment to a sun-dappled, warm fall day. Of course, I can’t leave it at that. There must be some deeper meaning.
Maybe it’s because pork chops go so well with that quintessential early fall fruit, apples. Applesauce is the classic pork chop accompaniment and the sweet and tart flavors perfectly compliment pork’s sweet and savory palate. Even now, I’m seeing a trip to the orchard stand for some cider and Honeycrisps to make pork chops and braised apples. Sounds delicious, right? It’s also too obvious. I really need an answer that’s a little less superficial.
When I was growing up, we didn’t eat much pork. It wasn’t for health reasons, or humanitarian reasons, or even religious reasons. It was because my father was allergic to pork. When we did have pork, it was usually pork chops and always cooked a little beyond well done. I didn’t mind. Even with most of the natural moisture cooked out of them, those chops were delicious.
I had always thought that a pork allergy was a little strange. Nut allergy? Sure. Seafood allergy? Why not? Allergic to strawberries and chocolate? More for me. Lactose intolerance, gluten sensitivity, soy allergy? These all seem like pretty normal things to be allergic to. But pork? That seems like a made up allergy. Maybe at some point in his life, my dad had lost a tussle with an undercooked pork shoulder and decided to claim it was an allergic reaction. Nobody’s really allergic to pork.
The thing is, my dad is as honest as the day is long. He’d never say he was allergic to pork unless he was actually allergic to pork.
I decided to check into it a little further. A quick Google search told me that yes, pork allergies are a real thing. A little further reading told me about pork-cat syndrome, an under-recognized allergy to both pork and cats linked by similarities in their albumin. That’s when the lightbulb went on. This was the deep, dark, conspiracy theory I was looking for.
At this point, I’m going to ask you to buckle up, follow closely, and hang on. It’s about to get convoluted and bumpy.
When I was growing up, we never had pets, at least not proper pets like dogs or cats or llamas. I always thought it was because my parents didn’t trust us to take care of the animals and clean up after them. Maybe it was because they had their hands full with five children and didn’t really relish the thought of one or two more dependents. Maybe it was because the idea of a hairy animal sharing living quarters with them just seemed a little odd.
Maybe, my dad had pork-cat syndrome and certainly wasn’t going to get a cat. Out of an abundance of caution, he wasn’t going to get that dog or llama either.
What we did have were goldfish and a gerbil named Pam. That gerbil was a pretty good stand-in for a larger pet. She ran around on her little wheel and drank from her little bottle and shredded enough paper and cardboard to make an entire bedroom suite.
She was fun to watch in her little cage but we thought maybe she would be more fun outside her cage. I don’t know whose idea it was, probably mine, but we took her out of her cage to the front yard so she could romp and play with us like a proper pet. It was a bright, warm, late summer day and we all anticipated spending the afternoon with her, frolicking in the grass. She didn’t frolic, she didn’t romp and play. She made a beeline to the neighbor’s house, never to be seen again.
Maybe I subconsciously knew about my dad’s pork-cat syndrome and linked my lack of pork to my not being able to have a pet. When Pam ran away, I craved pork to try to replace her and all the pets I never had. Since she ran away in the late summer, that was when the cravings were strongest. Makes sense, doesn’t it?
Huddled under a blanket at three in the morning, it certainly made sense to me. I decided to read further.
It turns out that pork-cat syndrome is extremely rare and wasn’t documented until 1994. There was no way I could have known about it back in the ‘70s, even subconsciously. I hadn’t linked my pet deprivation to my pork deprivation and triggered a craving when Pam disappeared. I sighed and took off my tinfoil hat. Time to face reality.
The reality is that it’s perfectly natural to crave pork chops in the fall. They go so well with all the great late harvest fruits like apples, pears, and grapes, not to mention squashes, turnips, and Brussels sprouts. Sometimes the easiest answer is the best answer and we shouldn’t knock ourselves out trying to prove otherwise.
I hope you’ll excuse me now, I’m going to roast some pork chops with apples and pears.
Mustard Roasted Pork Chops with Apples and Pears
4 pork chops, 6-8 ounces each
1 T. spicy brown mustard
½ t. ground cumin
1 T. fennel seeds, toasted and lightly crushed
1 t. chicken stock or water
2 medium apples, skin on, cored and sliced
2 medium pears, skin on, cored and sliced
1 T. olive oil
1 t. freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 T. apple cider
¼ t. cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
Pinch of allspice
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 450. Place pork chops on a sheet pan, evenly spaced.
Mix together mustard, cumin, fennel, and stock or water. Sprinkle chops liberally with salt and pepper then brush with mustard mixture, dividing mixture evenly among the chops.
In a large bowl, toss apple and pear slices with the remaining ingredients and spread evenly on the pan around the pork chops. Roast in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until chops reach 155 degrees (165 if you like them well done).
Remove to a plate and serve with your favorite potatoes and maybe a few little pickles.
