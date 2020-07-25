There was a time when I swore I would never cook another grain of wild rice. That’s hard to believe now, but looking back, I can see how it happened.
I was the chef at a hotel restaurant in a northern Wisconsin tourist town on Lake Superior. Apart from fried fish and a darn good burger, there were two things that had to be on the menu; whitefish livers and chicken wild rice soup.
At one point, I tried to take the whitefish livers off the menu and the outpouring of complaints was so great, I quickly relented. What are whitefish livers? Just as they sound, the livers of whitefish. Sauteed with garlic in a little butter or breaded and deep-fried, they’re an acquired taste, but that’s a story for another time.
Chicken wild rice soup is far from an acquired taste. Done properly, it is the ultimate comfort food. Take some carrots, celery and onions and saute them in a little butter or olive oil.
Add some garlic or don’t, it’s up to you. Add a little flour to make a roux, some chicken stock, wild rice that’s been simmered until tender, maybe a couple of fresh herbs, and, at the last minute, some heavy cream.
Taste, and add salt and pepper and you’re done. Keep it simple and keep it soulful and people will keep coming back for more.
If a soup hits the chef’s trifecta — simple, delicious, and popular — why would anyone consider taking it off the menu? I guess I was bored. I wanted to try new things, shake up the menu a little. I had already added sesame-seared lamb chops to the dinner menu, why not change the soup lineup a little?
Maybe I would rotate all the soups, not just the vegetarian offering. I would still come back around to chicken wild rice once or twice a week.
Wouldn’t the customers like a little variety? A pepper steak soup might be nice, or a Thai coconut stew — something a little out of the ordinary, something to get their taste buds thinking. Who wouldn’t appreciate that?
That night, while we were closing down the line, I ran the idea past my sous chef. He just looked at me, not really believing I was serious. “Yeah, right,” he said, and turned his attention to sanitizing the stainless countertop at the end of his station.
The next day, my soup list came out and chicken wild rice soup was conspicuously missing. It was a hot day and I had replaced it with a chilled vichyssoise. Who wouldn’t love a cold potato and leek soup on a sweltering afternoon?
Apparently, no one would. It wasn’t just that they weren’t buying the cold soup, they were clamoring for their usual. I looked at my sous chef, expecting an I-told-you-so. He just shrugged.
“They love their chicken wild rice,” was all he said.
Needless to say, I had learned my lesson.
If I knew then what I know now, I would have gone in a completely different direction. Wild rice makes absolutely delicious veggie burgers. They make a perfect summer lunch, and they’re nearly as simple as the soup.
For this version, I combine the wild rice from my past with one of my favorite local, seasonal foods.
Here’s my recipe for Cherry Wild Rice Patty Melts with Cherry Ketchup.
Cherry Wild Rice Burgers
2 t. olive oil
½ C. diced onions
½ C. diced celery
1 t. minced garlic
⅓ C. dried cherries, chopped
1 egg, beaten
1 C. cheese crackers, crushed
3 C. cooked wild rice, split in half
⅓ C. white beans, cooked
⅓ C. chopped walnuts
½ t. Montreal chicken seasoning
½ t. Old Bay seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
For Patty Melt assembly:
Swiss, Havarti, or White Cheddar cheese
Cherry Ketchup (recipe follows)
Fried (or caramelized) onions
Enough whole grain or rye bread for two slices per patty, toasted
Combine all ingredients and let rest in a refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. While mixture is resting, make fried onions and cherry ketchup.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat or an electric skillet to 350 degrees. Make mixture into 6-8 equal patties. These work best if they are relatively thin.
Spray surface with nonstick pan spray and place patties on to sear them. Let them cook for two minutes and flip.
Top with one or two slices of cheese, cover, and cook for two more minutes or until the cheese begins to melt.
Remove from heat and place on whole grain toast. Top with a generous spoonful of ketchup and scoop of fried onions. Top with another slice of toast and serve with your favorite pickles and maybe some potato chips. Enjoy!
Cherry Ketchup
3 T. water
1 ½ C. tart or semi-tart cherries, such as Montmorency or Ballantine, pitted
¼ C. tomato ketchup
1 t. white wine vinegar
2 t. sugar
Hot sauce to taste (optional)
Bring water to a simmer and add cherries. Cook cherries at medium high heat, crushing them as they cook, until water is nearly evaporated.
Add remaining ingredients and cook until mixture becomes a thick sauce and cherries are soft but still a little chunky.
Remove from heat and serve on Wild Rice Burgers or just about anything else.
