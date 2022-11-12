Sixty-three.
That’s the number of times I wrote “I will not fight in school.” I was supposed to write it 100 times.
I know, most of you probably can’t see me as a fighting-in-school kind of kid and, to be honest, I wasn’t. Yet there I was, sitting on the floor of the cafeteria, No. 2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencil in hand, Mead spiral bound notebook perched on one knee, carrying out the terms of my punishment.
I was in fifth grade at McKinley Elementary. My best friend Tony and I were on the basketball team. Of course we were, we did everything together that year. We rode BMX bikes together, stayed in during rainy recesses and listened to Kiss records together, we even had a crush on the same girl…together.
It was deep in the winter, probably January or February, and I had been out with the flu for a couple of days. I arrived at school a little early, just as the rising sun cast its orange glow over the river and kids began to gather around the building, waiting for the morning doors to open. We were kicking at ice clods frozen to the sidewalk, watching smokey clouds tumble out of our mouths like dragon’s breath, and daring our classmates to lick the solitary metal pole in the middle of the entrance.
I spotted Tony near the doors and gave a little wave. He saw me and headed my way. “You feeling okay? I heard you were pretty sick.”
“Yeah, I’m a lot better. I still have a cough but at least I’m not puking all the time like yesterday. I was pretty sick yesterday.”
“I’m glad you’re not puking. That’s pretty gross.”
“It was pretty gross. But I’m feeling fine now. All set for basketball practice tonight.”
I really was looking forward to basketball practice. This was fifth grade and practice was fun. A little stretching and a few passing and layup drills and then scrimmaging. It was before the endless emphasis on conditioning that you find in the later grades.
“Oh man, you must not have heard,” said Tony. “No practice tonight.”
No practice? How could that be? No one told me. If there was no practice, someone would have gotten a hold of me. Someone would have let me know. Playing basketball was the only reason I wanted to come back to school so quickly. If I had known that practice was going to be canceled, I would have milked this illness for another couple of days.
“I don’t believe you, someone would have told me, right?””
“No, man, I’m not kidding. No practice.”
The confrontation got serious in a hurry. I was mad and seeing red because no one on the team had thought to tell me practice was canceled. Me. The star of the team. No one could tell me? I was just an afterthought?
Tony was upset because I wouldn’t believe him. His best friend had told him to his face that he was lying, or at least implied as much. He was just trying to be helpful, Why such a fuss over a simple basketball practice.
So, a small disagreement between friends came to pushes and shoves and maybe a punch or two. We tumbled onto the hard ground and, rolling and grappling, each tried to get the upper hand. Neither of us succeeded. Soon, there were much larger hands reaching for us, pulling us upright, and marching us to the principal’s office. We were deposited into two chairs in front of his desk and made to wait, glowering at each other, until he arrived.
The principal entered and sat at his large oak desk, looking at us and suppressing a smile. He deliberately straightened a few papers on his desk, glanced at his wrist watch, and began the interrogation.
“Well,” he said. “What brings the two of you to my office so early this morning?”
After a short silence, we both started to explain. I’m sure it wasn’t easy to understand, both of us talking over each other, but we eventually got the story out. Our principal deliberated for what seemed like an eternity but was probably closer to 30 seconds and handed down our sentence. Stay in for recess and write 100 times that we would not fight in school.
So there we were, Tony and I, in for recess, writing out our pledge. By the time we got to about 30 sentences, we were both pretty sure neither of us would ever fight in school again. By 35, we were joking around and seeing who could scoot the farthest on their butt with one push of the legs. Every now and then, a teacher would walk by and glare at us and we would stop what we were doing and try to look like we were concentrating hard on writing our sentences. One even stopped and reprimanded us. Something about this being a punishment and that we needed to be taking it seriously and if we couldn’t take it seriously, then no one else would take us seriously.
Finally, our principal came back to check on us. He looked at our incomplete papers, looked at us joking around and talking, looked back at our papers and said, “Well, I guess that’s good enough, why don’t you go out and enjoy what’s left of recess.”
We both felt like we were getting away with something but didn’t ask any questions and ran outside to get in a few rounds of dodgeball before recess was over. Our principal walked away grinning, knowing that his little trick had succeeded in smoothing out whatever animosity had flared up between us.
I recently started a new job as a cook for a local elementary and middle school. I’ve cooked and managed kitchens at the high school and collegiate levels before but this is a little different. Young children wear their emotions on their sleeves and tell you what they really think. Everything is right at the surface all the time. It can be pretty intense but it’s also very rewarding.
I’m finding that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Kids are still obsessed with cutting in line, they still turn up their noses at vegetables, and although homogenization of milk has been around for nearly 100 years, kids still shake their milk cartons before opening and drinking them.
Although many items remain the same, one of my old favorites is no longer on the menu. I really miss the pizza burger so I’ve decided to bring it back for you, hopefully better than the version that used to turn up on your tray on Thursdays next to the canned green beans and red Jell-O.
Grown-up Pizza Burger
2 lb. ground beef
1/2 t. dried thyme
1/2 t. dried oregano
1/2 t. dried basil
1/2 t. salt
1/2 t. dried red pepper flakes, optional
1 t. minced garlic
1/3 C. chopped pepperoni (or 1/3 cup of a combination of your favorite chopped pizza toppings)
1/2 C. pizza sauce or marinara
1/4 C. grated parmesan cheese
6 slices mozzarella cheese
6 hamburger or kaiser buns
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine ground beef, herbs, and salt in a large bowl and mix gently. Form into 12 thin patties and place onto a baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
Combine the pizza toppings, half of the pizza sauce, garlic and Parmesan cheese and top half of the thin patties with the mixture, making sure to leave a half inch of uncovered space around the edge of the patty.
Top with the unfilled patties and press the edges together to seal.
Cook in preheated oven for 9 minutes, remove pan and flip burgers, and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove and top with mozzarella slices and remaining pizza sauce and cook until cheese is melted.
During the last step, put the buns in the oven along with the burgers to warm and crisp them. Remove and serve burgers on buns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.