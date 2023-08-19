I have a confession to make. I love Gas Station TV. You’ve all seen them, the little screen in the middle of the gas pump at the filling station. I like being a captive audience, mindlessly watching Cheddar News or Better Together with Maria Menounos because, well, it’s there and it’s not like I have a lot of other entertainment options.
The other day, I was filling my car and watching, you guessed it, Gas Station TV. An ad came on for Lipton Peach Iced Tea. It features auto-tune enthusiast T-Pain singing “Don’t Steal My Sunshine” and quenching his thirst with an iced tea over the tagline, “Open summer … with Lipton Peach Iced Tea. Judging from my sudden urge to drink something fruity, sweet and delicious, it’s an effective use of 15 seconds.
The tagline also got me thinking about how we treat summer in general and fresh summertime foods specifically. “Open summer” implies that all you need to do is open a bottle of Peach Iced Tea and you are immediately transported to an idyllic summer, regardless of your actual situation. A summer full of evening softball games and front porch swings and early morning beach time with your favorite golden retriever. That feeling can be yours any time of year, any place in the world, even toiling away under the earth’s crust at your job in the salt mine
My initial reaction to the tagline was a little different. “Open summer” struck me as if it were the opening of a store, or playground, or library. “Summer’s open, why don’t you come on in and enjoy yourself. Poke around, try things out, see everything summer has to offer.” The difference is subtle but meaningful.
In the first instance, summer is something given to you by the beverage in the bottle. You won’t really have summer until you open this bottle. You can have summer anywhere at any time, but only as much as the bottle gives you.
In the second case, summer is infinite, you can have as much summer as you can handle. Go ahead and swim in Lake Michigan at midnight and count the fireflies as you walk back to your campsite. Run through the sprinkler in your bathing suit and jelly sandals. At your age, what have you got to lose? Do what you like, it’s your summer. But it only lasts so long, so enjoy it while you can. When the leaves start turning red and the days feel the pinch of early sunsets and that warm summer breeze starts to bite just a little, it’s over. There’s nothing to look forward to but apple orchards and cider and fresh, hot doughnuts, and pumpkin patches and spiced lattes and hayrides …
I guess what I’m trying to say is, enjoy everything in its season. Don’t wish it away. I’m not against canning and freezing and pickling and preserving, I’m just not going to miss out on eating something delicious just because I want to save it to freeze so that it sits in the bottom of my freezer and eventually gets thrown out because it’s unrecognizable with all the frost that it has accumulated.
If I see a nice, plump peach staring at me, its cheeks dark red from the embarrassment of its own sweetness, I’m going to eat it. If not that, I’ll at least turn it into a nice thyme butter sauce and slather it over BBQ ribs or drizzle onto vanilla ice cream. Maybe I’ll make a nice, fresh, undressed corn salad with peppers and tomatoes from the garden and the flavor of bacon shining through. Serve that on the side along with some grilled ciabatta bread and you’ve got a meal.
OK, now that I’ve got dinner sorted, where did I leave my jelly sandals?
Peach Thyme Sauce
4 to 5 medium peaches, pitted and chopped
2 T. water
0.5 t. fresh thyme leaves
3 T. butter
Sugar to taste
Combine peaches and water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the thyme leaves and reduce to a simmer.
Simmer uncovered, stirring frequently until peaches have softened, 10-12 minutes. Add butter and simmer for another 5 minutes. Adjust sweetness with a little sugar if so desired.
This is the base sauce. It is delicious as it is. If you would like to experiment, try one of these variations:
- For a dessert sauce, add a little more sugar and some vanilla extract.
- To go with chicken, try adding a little tarragon, white wine vinegar, and freshly ground black pepper.
- To go with salmon, add a little Dijon mustard and fresh dill.
- For BBQ ribs, add a little chili powder and BBQ sauce.
Corn Salad
4 ears corn, shucked and cleaned
4 strips bacon, crispy
2 Roma tomatoes, medium dice
1 half green bell pepper, medium dice
salt and pepper to taste
Boil the corn until tender, 5-7 minutes. While the corn is boiling, chop the bacon into small pieces. When the corn is cool enough to handle but still quite warm, remove it from the cob using a sharp knife. Put the kernels into a large bowl.
Add the bacon, tomatoes, and green pepper. Stir lightly. Taste the salad and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Serve at room temperature.
This salad is delicious with seafood. Try adding some chopped shrimp, lump crab, or surimi to elevate your simple salad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.